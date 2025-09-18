Lake Stevens’ Ella Iseminger bumps the ball during the 4A district semifinal game on Thursday, Nov. 14, 2024 in Lynnwood, Washington. (Olivia Vanni / The Herald)

Prep volleyball roundup for Thursday, Sept. 18:

(Note for coaches/scorekeepers: To report results and statistics, email sports@heraldnet.com. Please report results by 10:30 p.m.)

Wesco 4A

Arlington 3, Cascade 0

ARLINGTON — The Eagles (1-0 league, 2-2 overall) took down the Bruins (0-1, 2-1) by set scores of 25-13, 25-23 and 25-12 to notch their first league win. Emme Shaffer came up with a team-high 16 kills and picked up five digs, while Grace Armes had 13 assists and six digs for Arlington. Maggie Christensen had 16 assists while Dalisa Loeak (14) and Kodie Rasmussen (12) combined for 26 assists for Cascade.

Lake Stevens 3, Jackson 0

MILL CREEK — The Vikings (1-0, 3-0) earned a dominant sweep against the Timberwolves (0-1, 0-3) to stay undefeated and pick up their first league win by set scores of 25-5, 25-11 and 25-13. Ella Iseminger led the way with 13 kills for Lake Stevens, while Sakura Yokoo had seven digs for Jackson.

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Glacier Peak 3, Mariner 0

Wesco 3A/2A South

Edmonds-Woodway 3, Shorecrest 0

EDMONDS — The Warriors (1-0, 2-2) earned their first league win in three sets (25-19, 25-20, 25-16) against the Scots (0-1, 0-3). Indira Carey-Boxley led a potent Edmonds-Woodway offense with 16 kills while Addy Pontak headed up the defensive effort with 16 digs. No individual stats were reported for Shorecrest.

Northwest 2B/1B

Darrington 3, Concrete 0

CONCRETE — The Loggers (2-0, 4-1) stayed perfect in league play with a sweep against the Lions by set scores of 25-16, 25-17 and 25-14. Sophie Ross led the offense with nine kills as Ava Pater picked up 24 assists. Mollie Hoglund notched seven aces in the win.

Non-league

Monroe 3, Newport 0

MONROE — The Bearcats (4-0) stayed perfect on the season with a sweep of the Knights by set scores of 25-12, 25-17 and 25-12. Shannara Peebles led the offense with 11 kills while Maddie Walker picked up 15 digs for Monroe. Naia Atalig contributed 14 assists and nine digs in the win.

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Stanwood 3, Lynnwood 1

Emerald Sound

Granite Falls 3, Bear Creek 2