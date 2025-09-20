Edmonds-Woodway, Shorewood dominate to stay perfect atop Wesco South

Weekend prep football roundup for Sept. 19-20:

This will be updated.

(Note for coaches/scorekeepers: To report results and statistics, email sports@heraldnet.com. Please report results by 10:30 p.m.)

FRIDAY

Wesco 3A South

Edmonds-Woodway 55, Everett 6

EDMONDS — The Warriors (2-0 league, 3-0 overall) scored three times in their first five offensive plays to spark a blowout win over the visiting Seagulls (1-1, 2-1). Edmonds-Woodway QB George Gizzi threw just five passes, completing four for 110 yards and two scores. Carmelo LaRocca was just as effective on the ground, taking his six carries for 94 yards and two scores. Gaige Lynch was a weapon in the return game, housing kicks from 83 and 75 yards while adding a rushing score for the Warriors. No individual stats were reported for Everett.

Shorewood 42, Monroe 21

SHORELINE — A 35-point second quarter powered the Stormrays (2-0, 3-0) to a key league win over the Bearcats (0-2, 0-3). After Shorewood QB1 Kyson Vanee (pass TD) went down in the first quarter, backup Julien Woodruff didn’t miss a beat en route to three TDs through the air and one on the ground as Shorewood did all its damage in the first half. Monroe QB Chris Britt connected with receiver Josh Ward for two TDs late in the game while BK Kingsley scored Monroe’s first TD on a 64-yard catch-and-run in the second quarter.

Read The Herald’s full report of the game HERE.

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Mountlake Terrace 43, Meadowdale 6

EDMONDS — Hawks quarterback Mason Wilsan ran wild against Meadowdale, carrying the ball 16 times for 201 yards and four touchdowns. The junior also threw for 116 yards on 7-for-9 passing. Mountlake Terrace’s Owen Boswell added 11 carries for 86 yards and a touchdown and caught a pass for 26 yards to help the Hawks improve to 3-0 overall and 1-0 in league. Statistics were not reported for Meadowdale (1-2, 0-2).

Wesco 4A

Lake Stevens 76, Cascade 7

EVERETT — The top-ranked Vikings (1-0, 3-0) allowed just two yards of offense against the Bruins (0-1, 0-3) in a huge win. Jayvian Ferrell-Gilkey was an endzone regular, running for 191 yards and three scores on just three carries. QB Blake Moser saw similar efficiency through the air, completing all four of his pass attempts for 115 yards and three scores. Kekoa Okiyama found the endzone on a punt return, while Karter Bringedahl had a pick-six to put on the exclamation point for Lake Stevens. Individual stats were not reported for Cascade.

Arlington 48, Jackson 7

ARLINGTON — The Eagles (1-0, 1-2) picked up their first win of the season in dominant fashion against the Timberwolves. Arlington QB Kalab Bartlett-Wood (156 passing yards, 115 rushing yards) accounted for four TDs total — two by air and two on the ground. On just his second carry of the night, Bartlett-Wood found a 50-yard house call as the Eagles ran for 260 yards. Linkin Currie led Arlington receivers with three catches for 68 yards and two scores. For Jackson (0-3, 0-1), Tre Austin caught an 80-yard TD from quarterback Colby Bossert, who completed eight of 19 passes for 107 yards.

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Glacier Peak 47, Mariner 0

Northwest

Archbishop Murphy 47, Squalicum 0

BELLINGHAM — The Wildcats (3-0, 3-0) came up with their first shutout of the season in a runaway win over the Storm. Archbishop Murphy’s offense ran wild, as Andrew Lucas went for 168 yards on the ground with three TDs while Isaiah Smith scored twice on 157 rushing yards. Marcus Gaffney nearly hit triple digits as well, gaining 98 rushing yards with a TD.

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Sehome 81, Lakewood 0

Northwest 2B/1B

Darrington 46, Charles Wright 20

UNIVERSITY PLACE — The Loggers (2-0, 2-1) comfortably downed the Tarriers thanks to an offensive explosion. QB Hunter Anderson threw for 180 yards on just five completions for a touchdown to Grady Suvland (126 total yards). Anderson also ran for 127 yards and two TDs while Stuvland scored twice on the ground for Darrington.

Wesco 3A North

Ferndale 41, Marysville Getchell 15

FERNDALE — The Golden Eagles (2-0, 2-1) jumped out to a 27-0 lead by halftime to earn a dominant win over the Chargers (0-2, 0-3). Ferndale forced four Marysville Getchell turnovers, scoring twice on defense. Jon Stanek scored twice for Ferndale on short runs, while Chargers QB Brody Olsen scored two rushing TDs (72 yards, five yards) to get his team on the board late.

Sedro-Woolley 28, Snohomish 7

SNOHOMISH — Sedro-Woolley’s Cliff Tadema threw three TD passes among his 11 completions in 16 attempts for 143 yards as the Cubs improved to 3-0 overall and 2-0 in league. Statistics were not reported for the Panthers (0-3, 0-1).

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Stanwood 45, Oak Harbor 14

Lynden 49, Marysville Pilchuck 0

Non-league

Shorecrest 28, Lynnwood 13

King’s 22, Nooksack Valley 19

Sultan 35, Nathan Hale 13

Meridian 33, Kamiak 20

Northwest 1B

Tulalip Heritage 70, Muckleshoot Tribal 0

SATURDAY

Granite Falls 58, Coupeville 27