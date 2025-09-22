Lake Stevens volleyball sweeps Glacier Peak to stay undefeated

Prep roundup for Monday, Sept. 22:

(Note for coaches/scorekeepers: To report results and statistics, email sports@heraldnet.com. Please report results by 10:30 p.m.)

VOLLEYBALL

Wesco 4A

Lake Stevens 3, Glacier Peak 0

SNOHOMISH — The Vikings (2-0 league, 4-0 overall) swept the Grizzlies (1-1, 3-2) by set scores of 25-13, 25-22 and 25-23 to stay undefeated. Laura Eichert continued her strong to the season, picking up 16 kills and eight digs for Lake Stevens while Kamryn Strom and Maddie Sowers combined for seven blocks. Marcy Mossburg picked up 17 digs for Glacier Peak while Sydney Dilling had 10 assists. Claire Sedenquist led the Grizzlies offense with seven kills.

Cascade 3, Mariner 0

EVERETT — The Bruins (1-1, 3-1) notched a sweep (25-15, 25-21, 25-19) in a battle of Everett schools against the Marauders (0-2, 0-3). Maggie Christensen showed plenty of touch for Cascade, picking up 16 assists and seven aces while Jane Christensen scored seven kills for the Bruins. No individual stats were reported for Mariner.

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Kamiak 3, Jackson 1

Wesco 3A/2A North

Stanwood 3, Marysville Getchell 0

STANWOOD — The Spartans (1-0, 3-1) picked up their first league win in a home sweep over the Chargers (0-1, 1-4). Harper Neyens and Whitney Longspaugh exceled on both ends for Stanwood, as both had eight digs while Longspaugh picked up a team-high nine kills. Addison Bowie (18) and Addy Schuh (11) combined for 29 assists while Lyla Henken had a team-high nine digs. Sophia Gilbert (10) and Lauren Hoffer (12) combined for 22 digs for Marysville Getchell.

Northwest

Lakewood 3, Anacortes 2

Northwest 1B

Grace Academy 3, Tulalip Heritage 0

Non-league

Meridian 3, King’s 1

GIRLS SOCCER

Wesco 3A/2A South

Archbishop Murphy 1, Shorewood 1