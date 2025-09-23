Monroe stays perfect Tuesday with sweep of Everett

Monroe sophomore Shannara Peebles serves the ball during a District 1 3A quarterfinals match against Monroe in Stanwood, Wash., on Tuesday, Nov. 12, 2024. The Spartans won 3-1. (Taras McCurdie / The Herald)

Prep volleyball roundup for Monday, Sept. 22:

(Note for coaches/scorekeepers: To report results and statistics, email sports@heraldnet.com. Please report results by 10:30 p.m.)

Wesco 3A/2A North

Monroe 3, Everett 0

MONROE — Avery Ray (16 assists, seven digs), Maddie Walker (12 digs, one ace), Shannara Peebles (9 kills , one block, six digs) and Kayla Wolford (8 kills, one block) kept Monroe undefeated (5-0 overall, 1-0 league) to a win by scores of 25-16, 25-23, 25-23. Everett (3-1, 0-1) was led by Ava Gonzalez (23 kills, one ace, 13 digs) and Ava Urbanzo (31 assists, one ace, nine digs).

Snohomish 3, Marysville Pilchuck 0

SNOHOMISH — Heidi Chambers’ 19 kills and 16 digs powered the Panthers (3-3 overall, 1-0 league) to a 25-7, 27-18, 25-9 victory. Sawyer Mahler added 19 digs to go along with a 3.0 serve receive average. Individual statistics were not reported for Marysville Pilchuck (0-4, 0-1).

Wesco 3A/2A South

Archbishop Murphy 3, Lynnwood 1

LYNNWOOD — Emma McAuliff (17 kills, two aces), Julia Navaluna (19 digs, two aces) and Teulia Halalilo (41 assists, one ace, four kills) highlighted a win for the Wildcats (4-0 overall, 1-0 league), who dropped the first set 24-26 before rebounding with scores of 25-23, 25-19, 25-16. Individual statistics were not reported for Lynnwood (1-4, 1-1).

Meadowdale 3, Mountlake Terrace 2

LYNNWOOD — The 41 combined kills from Violet DuBois (21) and Ja’elle Jenkins (20 kills, five blocks, four aces) helped the Mavericks (2-3 overall, 1-1 league) come back from a 2-1 deficit to win in five sets (25-13, 19-25, 23-25, 25-17, 15-11). Rian Paris helped set them up with 25 assists and 17 digs. Individual statistics for Terrace (1-3, 0-2) were not reported.

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Edmonds-Woodway 3, Shorewood 2

Non-league

Darrington 3, Lopez Island 0

DARRINGTON — Ava Pater paced the Loggers (5-1 overall) with 21 assists, five aces, a kill and a block, while Sophie Ross contributed nine aces, eight kills and three digs to set scores of 25-20, 25-10, 25-21.

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Shorecrest 3, Arlington 0

Granite Falls 3, South Whidbey 0

Fellowship Christian 3, Sultan 0