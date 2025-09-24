Mill Creek Council, Pos. 4: Golebiewski well prepared for post

I strongly support Tannis Golebiewski’s candidacy for Mill Creek City Council, Position 4. Over the years, I have had the privilege of witnessing her dedication to our city and our community, and I can say with confidence that she is exactly the kind of thoughtful and devoted leader Mill Creek needs.

Tannis has lived in Mill Creek for 22 years and has been deeply involved in nearly every aspect of community life. She is a Girl Scout troop leader, active with our local youth in BMX programs, and has taken an active role in helping preserve our beautiful natural areas, including the Penny Creek Nature Area. She currently serves as chair of the Parks and Recreation Board, where her desire to maintain and enhance our community spaces is also evident.

Tannis has been engaged in our local schools throughout her children’s education, and understands the needs of families and youth in Mill Creek. She has also attended every Mill Creek City Council meeting and took the time to provide fair, unbiased summaries to the community by posting them on our local Facebook pages.

Her long-standing connection to Mill Creek gives her valuable perspective on our city’s growth, challenges and opportunities. She understands where we have come from and has a clear vision of how to move forward while preserving the character of our community and making it an inviting city where people of all walks of life can thrive and feel welcomed.

I believe she will serve with integrity, dedication, and an unwavering commitment to the people of Mill Creek.

Britt Brouwer

Mill Creek