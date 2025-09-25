Edmonds-Woodway wields six goal scorers in 6-1 win

Edmonds-Woodway’s Abby Peterson and Shorecrest’s Cora Quinn run after the ball during the game on Tuesday in Shoreline. (Olivia Vanni / The Herald)

Edmonds-Woodway’s Abby Peterson and Shorecrest’s Cora Quinn run after the ball during the game on Sept. 23, 2025 in Shoreline, Washington. (Olivia Vanni / The Herald)

Prep girls soccer roundup for Thursday, Sept. 25:

(Note for coaches/scorekeepers: To report results and statistics, email sports@heraldnet.com. Please report results by 10:30 p.m.)

Non-league

Edmonds-Woodway 6, Monroe 1

EDMONDS — After each team traded early goals, the Warriors (4-2-1) scored five straight times to run away from the Bearcats (1-4-1). Edmonds-Woodway had six individual goal-scorers, as Juliana Brown, Janie Hanson (assist), Jane Miceli, Abby Peterson (assist), Amelia Miller and Audrey Rothmier all found the net. Finley Greer had the lone goal for Monroe in the 14th minute.

Marysville Pilchuck 1, Mariner 0

MARYSVILLE — The Tomahawks (1-5) took down the Marauders (0-6) with a goal from Sydney Schute to earn their first win of the season.

Wesco 4A

Jackson 4, Glacier Peak 0

SNOHOMISH — A brace from Stella Shaw highlighted a dominant win for the Timberwolves (4-3 overall, 3-2 league). Ella Ray Van Eerdewegh opened the scoring for Jackson in the 30th minute before Shaw got on the board eight minutes later. Amelia Ford made it 3-0 in the 53rd as Shaw found her second in the 68th to close out the Grizzlies (2-2, 2-3).

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Lake Stevens 2, Arlington 0

Kamiak 8, Cascade 0

Wesco 3A/2A North

Snohomish 5, Stanwood 0

STANWOOD — The Panthers (5-2-0, 3-0-0) stayed perfect in league play against the Spartans (3-4-0, 2-1-0) thanks in part to a long-range shot from Jo Cort, who finished with a brace. Nevaeh Howerton (assist), Danica Avalos and Jenna Pahre would also get on the board while keepers Addison Carter and Ella Beaver notched the shutout.

Read The Herald’s full report of the game HERE.

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Everett 2, Marysville Getchell 1

Wesco 3A/2A South

Archbishop Murphy 3, Mountlake Terrace 0

EVERETT — The Wildcats (4-1-1, 3-1-1) shut out the Hawks (3-4-1, 1-3-1) to maintain a share of the top spot in the league with Shorewood. Blakelyn McMullen, Laura Anderson and Morgan Burley each scored for Archbishop Murphy while goalkeeper Elle Kahn earned the shutout.

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Meadowdale 1, Shorecrest 0

Shorewood 8, Lynnwood 0

Emerald Sound

King’s 3, Granite Falls 1

Northwest

Sehome 7, Lakewood 0