Reduce speeds for more streets in Everett

Regarding Everett’s Vision Zero plan (“Everett unveils draft of Vision Zero plan,” The Herald, Sept. 11), when the traffic is backed up on Everett Avenue, the cars hit Cedar Street going to northbound areas ending up on 16th Street, diverting to either Broadway or East Marine View Drive. The speeders on 16th come from our street. Cedar Street also needs to have a reduced speed limit. I have had three cars totalled while parked in front of my house.

Patricia Rudd

Everett