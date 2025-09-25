Shorewood football dominates to move to 4-0
Published 10:59 pm Thursday, September 25, 2025
Prep roundup for Thursday, Sept. 25:
(Note for coaches/scorekeepers: To report results and statistics, email sports@heraldnet.com. Please report results by 10:30 p.m.)
FOOTBALL
Non-league
Shorewood 56, Lynnwood 0
EDMONDS — The Stormrays (4-0 overall, 2-0 league) got out to a 35-0 lead by the half against the Royals (0-4, 0-3) to stay undefeated in a shutout win. Second-string signal caller Julien Woodruff emerged as a star in last week’s win over Monroe, and he followed that performance up with a four-TD night against Lynnwood — all by the air. Lukas Wanke hauled in two of those scores while Finn Bachler had one touchdown receiving and one on the ground. Cole Petschl led the Shorewood shutout effort with eight tackles. No individual stats were reported for Lynnwood.
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GIRLS SWIMMING
Non-league
Jackson 142, Lynnwood 37
At West Coast Aquatics
200 medley relay—Jackson (Sakura Gabor, Krystyna Yefremova, Hanna Fritts, Elliana Lam) 1:58.44; 200 freestyle—Heidi Candland (J) 2:13.13; 200 individual medley—Julia Song (J) 2:20.46; 50 freestyle—Lam (J) 26.23; Diving—Charlotte Jetten (J) 147.45; 100 butterfly—Fritts (J) 1:04.84; 100 freestyle—Mia Abrigo (J) 59.92; 500 freestyle—Yefremova (J) 5:43.23; 200 freestyle relay—Jackson (Elissa Anderson, Song, Yefremova, Fritts) 1:44.25; 100 backstroke—Anderson (J) 1:05.84; 100 breaststroke—Lexi Coates (L) 1:18.35; 400 freestyle relay—Jackson (Candland, Gabor, Lam, Akari Omichi) 4:05.78.
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Shorecrest at Mariner, score not reported
Cascade at Shorewood, score not reported
Wesco South
Edmonds-Woodway 123, Kamiak 106
At Lynnwood H.S.
200 medley relay—Edmonds-Woodway (Olivia Garcia, Tatumn Detjen, Maya Bergan, Sydney Bates) 2:00.33; 200 freestyle—Zoe MacDonald (E) 2:14.83; 200 individual medley—Katie Zou (K) 2:32.35; 50 freestyle—Bergan (E) 27.52; 100 butterfly—Garcia (E) 1:05.32; 100 freestyle—Detjen (E) 1:00.39; 500 freestyle—MacDonald (E) 6:00.17; 200 freestyle relay—Edmonds-Woodway (Detjen, Penaluna, Bergan, Bates) 1:52.54; 100 backstroke—Garcia (E) 1:08.43; 100 breaststroke—Detjen (E) 1:15.26; 400 freestyle relay—Kamiak (Hannah Kang, Cordoba, Jafari, Zou) 4:10.30.
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CROSS COUNTRY
Everett, Kamiak, Meadowdale, Sultan vs. Shorecrest
At Hamlin Park
Girls team scores: Shorecrest 28, Kamiak 40, Everett 80, Meadowdale 81
Boys team scores: Shorecrest 50, Meadowdale 51, Kamiak 52, Everett 60, Sultan 154
Click HERE for full results.