Shorewood football dominates to move to 4-0

Prep roundup for Thursday, Sept. 25:

(Note for coaches/scorekeepers: To report results and statistics, email sports@heraldnet.com. Please report results by 10:30 p.m.)

FOOTBALL

Non-league

Shorewood 56, Lynnwood 0

EDMONDS — The Stormrays (4-0 overall, 2-0 league) got out to a 35-0 lead by the half against the Royals (0-4, 0-3) to stay undefeated in a shutout win. Second-string signal caller Julien Woodruff emerged as a star in last week’s win over Monroe, and he followed that performance up with a four-TD night against Lynnwood — all by the air. Lukas Wanke hauled in two of those scores while Finn Bachler had one touchdown receiving and one on the ground. Cole Petschl led the Shorewood shutout effort with eight tackles. No individual stats were reported for Lynnwood.

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GIRLS SWIMMING

Non-league

Jackson 142, Lynnwood 37

At West Coast Aquatics

200 medley relay—Jackson (Sakura Gabor, Krystyna Yefremova, Hanna Fritts, Elliana Lam) 1:58.44; 200 freestyle—Heidi Candland (J) 2:13.13; 200 individual medley—Julia Song (J) 2:20.46; 50 freestyle—Lam (J) 26.23; Diving—Charlotte Jetten (J) 147.45; 100 butterfly—Fritts (J) 1:04.84; 100 freestyle—Mia Abrigo (J) 59.92; 500 freestyle—Yefremova (J) 5:43.23; 200 freestyle relay—Jackson (Elissa Anderson, Song, Yefremova, Fritts) 1:44.25; 100 backstroke—Anderson (J) 1:05.84; 100 breaststroke—Lexi Coates (L) 1:18.35; 400 freestyle relay—Jackson (Candland, Gabor, Lam, Akari Omichi) 4:05.78.

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Shorecrest at Mariner, score not reported

Cascade at Shorewood, score not reported

Wesco South

Edmonds-Woodway 123, Kamiak 106

At Lynnwood H.S.

200 medley relay—Edmonds-Woodway (Olivia Garcia, Tatumn Detjen, Maya Bergan, Sydney Bates) 2:00.33; 200 freestyle—Zoe MacDonald (E) 2:14.83; 200 individual medley—Katie Zou (K) 2:32.35; 50 freestyle—Bergan (E) 27.52; 100 butterfly—Garcia (E) 1:05.32; 100 freestyle—Detjen (E) 1:00.39; 500 freestyle—MacDonald (E) 6:00.17; 200 freestyle relay—Edmonds-Woodway (Detjen, Penaluna, Bergan, Bates) 1:52.54; 100 backstroke—Garcia (E) 1:08.43; 100 breaststroke—Detjen (E) 1:15.26; 400 freestyle relay—Kamiak (Hannah Kang, Cordoba, Jafari, Zou) 4:10.30.

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CROSS COUNTRY

Everett, Kamiak, Meadowdale, Sultan vs. Shorecrest

At Hamlin Park

Girls team scores: Shorecrest 28, Kamiak 40, Everett 80, Meadowdale 81

Boys team scores: Shorecrest 50, Meadowdale 51, Kamiak 52, Everett 60, Sultan 154

Click HERE for full results.