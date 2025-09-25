Why risk childhood disease outbreaks?

A rainy Sunday in Mukilteo is a good day to catch up on recent newspapers. (I subscribe to three.) I’d like to compliment Mukilteo city council member Richard Emery on his recent letters about Florida’s stupidity in deciding to cancel vaccine requirements for school children. Thank you, Richard, for speaking out!

I remember as an elementary school teacher for 40 years how fast a simple cold could travel around a classroom. Miserable, but not deadly as measles, covid, diphtheria, etc. could be!

And I do remember how sick I was in the ’50s with mumps, chicken pox and measles. Why do some states want to go back to those awful days? Makes me even happier to live in Washington!

Susan Davison

Mukilteo