Arlington City Council: Logan shows care regarding growth

The City of Arlington Planning Commission and City Council recently approved a seemingly small part of our zoning code that would allow six-story buildings in parts of Smokey Point. This is not a small change. It will affect every feature of this neighborhood as it grows: from transportation to parking to commerce to the look and feel of the entire area.

As a former Arlington planning commissioner, I wonder if the planning commission thought to talk to the people who live in Smokey Point about this new plan. It was a unanimous vote, so without so much as a word from people who live there, the commission decided it would be a good idea.

Likewise, the council had only one dissenting vote: Heather Logan’s. She is the only member of either the commission or the council who is looking out for the whole city. Her opponent in the upcoming election, Commissioner Nathan Senff, evidently figured he knew better about the impact of six-story density than the people who have to live with it.

Vote for intelligent, comprehensive planning: vote for Heather Logan for City Council.

Bruce Angell

Arlington