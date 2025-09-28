Kroger’s closure of Fred Meyer motivated by greed

What good will come from verbal scolding? (“Everett council rebukes Kroger for plans to close Fred Meyer store,” The Herald, Sept.18)

The accused, Kroger, guided by “conservative” capitalist goals, cares nothing for the welfare of former customers, and, amid statements of shop lifting, much of which is labeled as “product disappearance” has not been made whole by the individuals actually caught shoplifting. No report of documented shoplifting that was made whole is mentioned by Kroger.

How does society account for thieves never making victims whole? Kroger does not speak to this, never admits it writes off theft by disappearance as a loss against gross receipts so in a way, self-rewards theft convictions. This is what I label as “conservaliberal” behavior to avoid public accountability which the conservatives are saying but behaving for self-gain by liberally addressing their shortfalls applying liberal self-blessing behavior.

Greed motivates Kroger’s corporate decisions. Greed has become the god of capitalism.

Sam Bess

Stanwood