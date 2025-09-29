Lake Stevens volleyball knocks off No. 1 Curtis on Monday.

Prep roundup for Monday, Sept. 29:

(Note for coaches/scorekeepers: To report results and statistics, email sports@heraldnet.com. Please report results by 10:30 p.m.)

VOLLEYBALL

Non-league

Lake Stevens 3, Curtis 0

TACOMA — Third-ranked Lake Stevens (6-0 overall) swept No. 1 Curtis — the defending Class 4A state champions — by set scores of 25-19, 25-22 and 25-21. Laura Eichert dominated with 19 kills, five digs and an ace. Ella Iseminger (seven kills, 19 digs, two aces) and Audrey Iseminger (20 digs, two aces) helped keep Curtis off the scoreboard by combining for 39 digs. Lake, which finished fourth at state last year, avenged a home loss to Curtis last season. The teams did not meet at state last year.

Wesco 3A/2A North

Monroe 3, Snohomish 1

MONROE — Shannara Peebles’ 19 kills, 14 digs and three blocks powered Monroe (6-0 overall, 2-0 league) to a win by set scores of 25-13, 27-25, 16-25 and 25-19. Kiah Dunbar tied the school record with 11 blocks, and Maddie Walker added 25 digs, nine aces and five assists for the Bearcats. Snohomish (3-5 overall, 1-2 league) was led by Heidi Chambers (14 kills, 20 digs) and Sawyer Mahler (eight kills, 13 digs, four aces).

Everett 3, Marysville Getchell 1

MARYSVILLE — Everett’s Avas were at it again as the Seagulls improved to 5-1 overall and 1-1 in league. Ava Gonzalez dominated with 30 kills, four aces and three digs, while Ava Urbanozo helped set up teammates with 52 assists to go along with 14 digs and two aces. Marysville Getchell (1-6, 0-2) was led by Sophia Gilbert’s seven kills, eight digs and four aces. Katrina Gutenkauf added 15 assists, three aces and seven digs.

Stanwood 3, Marysville Pilchuck 0

MARYSVILLE — Cambrielle Brown (10 kills, four aces, three digs), Addison Bowie (26 assists, six kills, two aces) and Whitney Longspaugh (11 kills, eight digs) led the Spartans (4-1 overall, 2-0 league) to a win by set scores of 25-20, 25-26 and 25-15. Rory Perez had five blocks for the Tommies (0-4 overall, 0-1 league).

Northwest 2B/1B

Providence Classical Christian 3, Darrington 1

DARRINGTON — 10th-ranked Providence Classical Christian won by set scores of 26-24, 25-22, 8-25 and 25-19 despite 22 kills, five blocks and four aces from No. 9 Darrington’s Sophie Ross. Lucy Stewart added 12 kills and five aces, while Abigail Cochran tallied six kills and two blocks for the Lady Loggers (7-2 overall).

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Evergreen (Seattle) 3, Sultan 0

Northwest 1B

Lopez Island 3, Tulalip Heritage 0

Fellowship Christian 3, Grace Academy 2

BOYS TENNIS

Wesco 4A

Jackson at Kamiak, postponed

Lake Stevens at Glacier Peak, postponed

Mariner at Cascade, postponed.

Wesco 3A/2A North

Snohomish at Monroe, postponed

Everett at Stanwood, postponed

Wesco 3A/2A South

Meadowdale at Shorecrest, postponed

Lynnwood at Edmonds-Woodway, postponed

Non-league

Arlington at Marysville Pilchuck, postponed

Marysville Getchell at Mountlake Terrace, postponed