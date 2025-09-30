Our democracy needs its own four-way test

The Rotary Club has what it calls a Four-Way Test to assess the moral strength of any proposed decision or action:

Is it the truth?

Is it fair to all concerned?

Will it build goodwill and better friendships?

Will it be beneficial to all concerned?

While not every Rotarian will agree with every decision made, they can rest assured that it has been through this rigorous vetting process and is thus morally sound.

What would a Four-Way Test look like for America? How about something like this:

Does it take into account the perspectives and experience of all concerned?

Is it the result of genuine and respectful dialogue?

Does it minimize the need for imposed uniformity?

Does it consider long-term impacts?

America is not just a geopolitical entity. America is a process, and we call that process democracy. It may seem cumbersome and inefficient at times, but it is the only way to moral integrity. This is the America our world needs.

Jim Strickland

Marysville