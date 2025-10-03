Schwab: After the last week, we could all use a Tylenol

By Sid Schwab / Herald Columnist

Addressing the entire daily gusher of Trumpism’s willful ignorance and authoritarian madness is impossible. Where to start?

As a doc, here: The only scientifically sound way to study the effects and efficacy of any pharmaceutical is a placebo-controlled, prospective, double-blind study, wherein control and treatment groups are matched for factors other than the medium under study, and in which neither the subjects nor the investigators know who’s taking what until it’s over. Drawing retrospective conclusions from pre-existing, uncontrolled data isn’t.

RFK Jr., who’s ignorant of science and appoints only people who reject it, promised he’d discover the cause of autism by September. Having no ability to conduct a proper investigation, nor time enough and judgment, he unearthed a publication that aggregated prior Tylenol studies. That it challenged Trump’s ability to pronounce its generic name was likely unintentional (YouTube: tinyurl.com/2big2say).

The association between acetaminophen and neuro-developmental disorders, of which autism is one, was thin at best, and the authors so stated. Some of the included reports showed none at all. Nevertheless, desperate to have something, anything, by his promised deadline, Bobby regurgitated it, undigested. Lacking comprehension but not self-regard, Trump bought it like bitcoin. Since then, his Truthless Antisocial posts, reminiscent of his bleach, light, ivermectin and hydroxychloroquine cures for covid — esteemed physician that he is — have multiplied the recklessness (tinyurl.com/nodoc4u).

If it weren’t so dangerous, it’d be laughable (New York: tinyurl.com/noacet4u). With time running out, after years claiming vaccines are culpable, RFKJ, or the worm in his brain, grabbed whatever was handy. Curiously, before this clock-stopping breakthrough, he’d cut millions in funding for autism research. The last thing he wants is proof he was wrong.

More could be said, but there are other pressing matters.

Remember when America’s assiduous guardians of democracy, U.S. Reps James Comer and Jim Jordan, were rooting out “government weaponization” by President Joe Biden? When, after years of made-for-Fox shoutings (once known as hearings) they came up with nothing? Now, when Trump’s weaponization is as obvious as the bronzer border on his face (X: tinyurl.com/5752r2pb), the silence from those justice warriors resounds throughout our democracy, the demise of which they’re pursuing with Trumpophilic zeal.

Blind to historical echoes and current implications, the Make America Gruesome crowd will cheer whatever Trump does. To everyone else, forcing the indictment of James Comey through the compliant hands of Pam Bondi should be recognized as step 999 on the journey of a thousand toward dictatorship. Also his pledge to go after others on his enemies list, including former Democratic presidents. His plan to redefine protest and disagreement, constitutionally protected in times past, as domestic terrorism takes it far past the line (Substack: tinyurl.com/thememo4u). The goal is to eliminate all forms of opposition, on the thinnest of pretenses. It ought to elicit revulsion in every thoughtful American. Among the FoxoMAGAfied, it’s received worshipfully.

The dire ramifications can’t be overstated. Absent pushback from conservatives-in-hiding, it could be the end. “The land of the free and the home of the brave,” indeed.

When Trump-appointed prosecutor Erik Seibert found no grounds to indict Comey and resigned instead, Trump chose a yes-woman with no prosecutorial experience who did as ordered, despite being advised against it by other Department of Justice prosecutors. Corruption? Weaponization? With Republican-controlled Congress and six-ninths of the Supreme Court scrambled-egging him on, he needn’t hide it (Washington Post: tinyurl.com/2blatant). He just threatened federal funds to NYC if its citizens elect a particular mayoral candidate. Holy Mike Johnson refuses to seat a newly-elected Democratic representative who’d be the determinative vote to release the Epstein files. Respect for democracy and elections? Not in MAGAmerica.

Been to Portland lately? Our son and his family live there, happy and unafraid. To justify another military invasion, Trump called it “war-ravaged,” which, even when those few downtown blocks saw not-peaceful protests, it never was. Today, that’s as far from the truth as Trump always is. Local responses have been pure Portlandia (tinyurl.com/seige4u), but it’s no joke. More than Trump’s election lies, this unwarranted show of military force augurs the end of freedom, and not just in blue states. His hunger for power is borderless. His aim is intimidation, leading to subjugation everywhere. Does anyone still wonder how it happened in 1930s Germany?

The master plan has been employed by dictators since history began. If Trump is ill-equipped to have studied it, the people truly in control, Project 2025’s Stephen Miller and Russell Vought (New York Times: tinyurl.com/thebrain4u), know it by cold-blooded heart. They’ve been grooming him as their figurehead since before he rode that escalator down. And downer (Instagram: tinyurl.com/trapped4u).

Before the election, Trump made his anti-democracy intentions unmistakable. MAGA elected him because of it. The only surprise is how quickly American institutions, including media and universities, law firms and congressional and red state Republicans flecked their genues. Do those hoary final words of the National Anthem still apply?

Will military leaders cave, too? After the embarrassment they were subjected to at Quantico (Bulwark: tinyurl.com/4war2us) (tinyurl.com/and2this) by an obviously unfit commander in chief and a peacocking “War” secretary, maybe not. We can only hope.

Email Sid Schwab at columnsid@gmail.com.