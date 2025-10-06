Archbishop Murphy sweeps to improve to 8-0

Archbishop Murphy sophomore setter/pin hitter Teuila Halalilo hits the ball in a Wesco 3A/2A South matchup against Edmonds-Woodway in Everett, Wash., on Oct. 9, 2024. The unranked Wildcats won 3-1 and handed the No. 10 Warriors their first loss of the season. (Taras McCurdie / The Herald)

Prep volleyball roundup for Monday, Oct. 6:

(Note for coaches/scorekeepers: To report results and statistics, email sports@heraldnet.com. Please report results by 10:30 p.m.)

Wesco 3A/2A South

Archbishop Murphy 3, Shorecrest 0

EVERETT — The Wildcats (8-0 overall, 5-0 league) stayed perfect with a home sweep of the Scots (2-5, 1-3) by set scores of 25-11, 25-9 and 25-15. Teuila Halalilo was busy on the offensive end, totaling 30 assists, while Emma Morgan-McAuliff had 13 kills for Archbishop Murphy. No individual stats were reported for Shorecrest.

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Edmonds-Woodway 3, Lynnwood 1

Shorewood 3, Mountlake Terrace 0

Non-league

Meadowdale 3, Jackson 1

MILL CREEK — The Mavericks (3-6) took down the Timberwolves (1-7) 25-22, 22-25, 25-23, 25-17 in a back-and-forth match. Ja’elle Jenkins led the offensive effort for Meadowdale with 14 kills, while Rian Paris had 20 assists and Andrea Rios totaled 14 digs. Jackson’s defense put up a worthy effort, as Hannah Jumpawong (20), Sakura Yokoo (19) and Charlie Decker (17) combined for 56 digs. Yokoo finished with 16 kills as well for the Timberwolves.

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Sultan 3, Bear Creek 0

Northwest

Bellingham 3, Lakewood 2

Northwest 2B/1B

Orcas Island 3, Grace Academy 1