County sheriff has balance right on use of police pursuits

The article by The Herald’s Jenna Millikan regarding police pursuits was well written in my opinion (“Law enforcement in Snohomish County continues to seek balance in pursuits,” The Herald, Sept. 24).

I strongly concur with the statements of Snohomish County Sheriff Susanna Johnson regarding the necessity for law enforcement pursuits.

Law enforcement officers need to have the discretion to initiate and end pursuits based on the totality of the evolving circumstances using the wisdom and judgement acquired in their extensive training and guided by their departmental management.

Yes, there will be occasions where a law enforcement pursuit results in unfortunate injury or death. However, the failure to take any action as dictated by the previously highly restrictive 2021 and 2023 Washington state laws is clearly evident in the data cited in this article and stated by Sheriff Johnson. The failure to take action will also result in injuries, deaths and lastly property damage.

Additional public policy guidance should originate from the local elected officials. County Councils for county sheriff’s departments and City Councils for municipal police departments.

It is essential to note, when offenders flee from law enforcement, they are fleeing from the courts and the legal consequences of their criminal actions. I hope judges have and use discretion to consider the reckless offenders dangerous flight when setting bail amounts and bail conditions for these offenders pending trial.

Charlie McMurrey

Everett