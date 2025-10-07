Stanwood overcomes deficit in thriller vs. Everett

Stanwood outside hitter Whitney Longspaugh tips the ball during a District 1 3A quarterfinals match against Monroe in Stanwood on Tuesday, Nov. 12, 2024. (Taras McCurdie / The Herald)

Prep volleyball roundup for Tuesday, Oct. 7:

(Note for coaches/scorekeepers: To report results and statistics, email sports@heraldnet.com. Please report results by 10:30 p.m.)

Wesco 3A/2A North

Stanwood 3, Everett 2

STANWOOD — The Spartans (6-1 overall, 4-0 league) overcame a 2-1 deficit to take down the Seagulls (6-2, 2-2) in a thriller by set scores of 20-25, 25-20, 22-25, 25-20 and 15-11.

Whitney Longspaugh (24 kills) and Addison Bowie (38 assists) powered the Stanwood attack while Cambrielle Brown had a team-high 13 digs for Stanwood. Longspaugh also came up with 10 digs, while Harper Neyens contributed 12 kills in the comeback effort.

Stanwood head coach Megan Amundson called the win “a great test of our mental strength,” via an email to The Herald. Her team is now tied with Monroe atop the league standings.

Everett was buoyed by standout performances from its stars, as Ava Gonzalez led the game by a considerable margin in both kills (34) and digs (26). Ava Urbanozo set up plenty of Stanwood scores, totaling 43 assists while finding 16 digs in the narrow loss.

Monroe 3, Marysville Pilchuck 0

MARYSVILLE — The Bearcats (8-0, 4-0) beat the Tomahawks (0-7, 0-4) in straight sets, 25-18, 25-15, 25-14. Shannara Peebles led the Monroe offense with 10 kills while Maddie Walker (11) and Elena Mitchell (eight) combined for 19 digs. No individual stats were reported for Marysville Pilchuck.

Snohomish 3, Marysville Getchell 0

SNOHOMISH — The Panthers (4-5, 2-2) got back to .500 in league play with a sweep (25-17, 25-11, 25-17) of the Chargers (1-8, 0-4). Heidi Chambers led the game in kills (21) and digs (12) while Maggie Cavanaugh put up 20 assists and 12 digs for Snohomish. Sawyer Mahler and Ashley Rice also kept the hardwood clean with 11 kills each. Lauren Hoffer led Marysville Getchell with 12 digs.

Wesco 4A

Kamiak 3, Glacier Peak 2

SNOHOMISH — The Knights (6-2, 4-1) came back from the brink of a sweep to down the Grizzlies (5-4, 3-3) on the road. Cadence Bigby took over for Kamiak, finishing with 45 digs and 26 kills while Kennedy Horne finished with 39 assists. Claire Sedenquist (11) and Keira Trask (10) combined for 21 kills for Glacier Peak.

Read The Herald’s full report of the game HERE.

Lake Stevens 3, Cascade 0

EVERETT — The Vikings (9-0, 5-0) earned a dominant road win over the Bruins (3-5, 1-4) 25-14, 25-14, 25-11. Ella Iseminger had nine kills while Gianna Hoshock put up five aces for Lake Stevens. Maggie Christensen had 16 assists and Kodie Rasmussen put up 17 digs for Cascade.

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Arlington 3, Mariner 0

Non-league

King’s 3, Bush 0

SHORELINE — The Knights (4-6) snapped a three-match losing streak with a straight-set win over the visiting Blazers, 25-15, 25-20, 25-16. Lucy Mortimer came up with 10 digs and five kills for King’s while Ella Young had a team-high 14 digs. Sophie Ciuca and Rebekah Blackmer each contributed 12 assists in the win.

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Granite Falls 3, Sultan 0

Northwest 2B/1B

Darrington 3, Concrete 0

CONCRETE — The Loggers (9-3, 4-0) swept the Lions, and only got stronger as the match went on with scores of 25-21, 25-15 and 25-10. Lucy Stewart and Sophie Ross each had eight kills, while Abigail Cochran earned six aces for Darrington.