Archbishop Murphy moves into top spot in 2A football polls.

Associated Press Poll

How a state panel of sports writers rates Washington high school football teams in the weekly Associated Press poll of 2025, by WIAA divisions, with won-lost record and total points (first-place votes in parentheses):

Class 4A

1. Lake Stevens (4) (5-0) 76

2. Gonzaga Prep (2) (5-0) 68

3. Puyallup (2) (5-0) 63

4. Graham-Kapowsin (5-0) 59

5. Chiawana (5-0) 53

6. Moses Lake (5-0) 33

7. Sumner (2-3) 24

8. Curtis (4-1) 21

t-9. Glacier Peak (4-1) 9

t-9. Richland (4-1) 9

Others receiving votes: Kamiakin 7, Camas 7, Skyline 4, Bethel 3, Kamiak 2, Mead 1, Bothell 1.

Class 3A

1. O’Dea (7) (4-1) 79

t-2. Eastside Catholic (4-1) 66

t-2. Mount Tahoma (5-0) 66

4. Kennewick (1) (5-0) 58

5. Enumclaw (5-0) 39

6. Lakes (5-0) 38

7. Bellevue (3-2) 33

8. Mt. Spokane (4-1) 21

9. Sedro-Woolley (5-0) 16

10. Rainier Beach (4-1) 11

Others receiving votes: Liberty (Renton) 5, Cheney 4, Seattle Prep 2, Stanwood 1, Mountlake Terrace 1.

Class 2A

1. Archbishop Murphy (6) (5-0) 77

2. Lynden (1) (4-1) 66

3. Tumwater (1) (4-1) 65

4. Anacortes (4-1) 56

5. East Valley (Yakima) (5-0) 47

6. Orting (5-0) 44

t-7. Othello 15

t-7. Franklin Pierce (3-2) 15

t-7. W. F. West (4-1) 15

t-10. Prosser (4-1) 14

t-10. Sehome (3-2) 14

Others receiving votes: Sehome 14, Steilacoom 6, Squalicum 4, West Valley (Spokane) 2.

Class 1A

1. Royal (8) (5-0) 80

2. Lynden Christian (5-0) 67

3. Cashmere (5-0) 55

4. Montesano (5-0) 54

5. Cascade Christian (5-0) 50

6. Mount Baker (4-1) 32

t-7. Colville (5-0) 21

t-7. Seton Catholic (3-2) 21

9. Meridian (5-0) 20

10. LaCenter (4-1) 19

Others receiving votes: King’s 8, Zillah 6, Nooksack Valley 5, Life Christian Academy 1, Tenino 1.

Class 2B

1. Freeman (5) (5-0) 66

t-2. Toledo (1) (5-0) 60

t-2. Tri-Cities Prep (1) (5-0) 60

4. Onalaska (5-0) 47

5. Newport (5-0) 45

6. Okanogan (3-2) 33

7. Liberty Bell (3-1) 17

8. Pe Ell/Willapa Valley (4-1) 14

9. Kittitas (5-0) 11

10. Reardan (4-1) 8

Others receiving votes: Colfax 7, Adna 6, Northwest Christian (Colbert) 6, Napavine 4, Warden 1.

Class 1B

1. Liberty Christian (4) (5-0) 55

2. Wahkiakum (5-0) 51

3. DeSales (Walla Walla) (2) (5-0) 50

4. Almira/Coulee-Hartline (3-1) 31

5. Pomeroy (5-0) 24

Others receiving votes: Odessa 21, Naselle 8.

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Washington State Football Coaches Association Poll

Class 4A

1. Lake Stevens

2. Puyallup

3. Graham-Kapowsin

4. Gonzaga Prep

5. Chiawana

6. Moses Lake

7. Sumner

8. Kennedy

t-9. Curtis

t-9. Bothell

Class 3A

1. O’Dea

2. Mount Tahoma

3. Eastside Catholic

4. Kennewick

5. Bellevue

6. Enumclaw

7. Lakes

8. Sedro-Woolley

9. Mt. Spokane

10. Rainier Beach

Class 2A

1. Archbishop Murphy

2. Anacortes

3. Tumwater

4. Lynden

5. East Valley (Yakima)

6. Orting

7. Othello

8. Sehome

9. W. F. West

10. Olympic

Class 1A

1. Royal

2. Lynden Christian

3. Cashmere

4. Montesano

5. Cascade Christian

6. Mount Baker

7. LaCenterColville

8. King’s 8Seton Catholic

9. Nooksack Valley

10. Meridian

Class 2B

1. Freeman

2. Tri-Cities Prep

3. Toledo

4. Newport

5. Okanogan

6. Onalaska

7. Adna

8. Kittitas

9. Colfax

10. Pe Ell/Willapa Valley

Class 1B

1. Liberty Christian

2. Wahkiakum

3. Almira/Coulee-Hartline

4. DeSales (Walla Walla)

5. Pomeroy

6. Naselle

7. Odessa

8. Garfield-Palouse

9. Darrington

10. Wilbur-Creston-Keller