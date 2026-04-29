Prep baseball: Lake Stevens walks off Arlington

Prep baseball roundup for Wednesday, April 29:

(Note for coaches/scorekeepers: To report results and statistics, email sports@heraldnet.com. Please report results by 10:30 p.m.)

Wesco 4A

Lake Stevens 5, Arlington 4 (9)

LAKE STEVENS — Blake Moser singled in the bottom of the ninth with two outs to score Spencer Sanders-Pugh and secure a key league win for the third-place Vikings (11-5 overall, 6-3 league). Moser finished with a game-high two RBI while Chase Fluke (run) tripled and Jacob Heston (RBI) doubled for Lake Stevens. Charles Long-Scott pitched all nine innings for the Vikings, allowing seven hits and no earned runs with three Ks. Arlington’s Cameron Knudson doubled and brought in a run for the Eagles (7-11, 3-6).

Kamiak 3, Jackson 1

MUKILTEO — The Knights (12-6, 6-3) took down the Timberwolves (14-5, 5-4) in a pitcher’s duel to leapfrog Jackson in the standings. Cole Armstrong-Hoss earned the win with four hits allowed in four innings with four walks and one earned run to three Ks. Luke Dutchin (2-for-2) scored a run for Kamiak, while Quin Johns struck out four with five hits and two earned runs allowed in six innings for Jackson.

Glacier Peak 9, Cascade 0

EVERETT — The Grizzlies (15-4, 7-2) scored in all but two frames to rout the Bruins (4-15, 0-9). Starter Ryan Sundby (3.0 IP) struck out six and allowed two hits for Glacier Peak while Brody Monica (4.0 IP) struck out eight with three hits allowed, as neither gave up a walk or run. Jake Doman (2-for-3) and Aiden Yoo each scored twice for Glacier Peak.

Wesco 3A/2A North

Monroe 4, Stanwood 3

STANWOOD — The Bearcats (11-7, 7-2) pulled even with the Spartans (15-4, 7-2) at second in the standings thanks to a gritty win. Caleb Campbell pitched the whole way, striking out four while letting up just two hits, three walks and two earned runs with four Ks. Four Bearcats doubled, including Adam Manke and AJ Welch, each of whom went 2-for-4 with an RBI. Dean Fagan scored twice for Stanwood, which retains second place on the run differential tiebreaker.

Snohomish 5, Everett 2

SNOHOMISH — The Panthers (16-4, 8-2) scored four in the bottom of the sixth to come back against the Seagulls (4-16, 3-7). Snohomish starter Rider Walsh allowed just one hit and one unearned run with six strikeouts in five innings while doubling to bring in a game-high two RBI. Ethan Green (2-for-2) also doubled to bring a run in. Lincoln Stewart scored and stole a base for Everett.

Marysville Getchell 20, Marysville Pilchuck 2 (5)

MARYSVILLE — The Chargers (8-9, 4-6) scored 14 in the third in a run-rule win over the Tomahawks (0-18, 0-10). Marysville Getchell hit five doubles and three triples as Finley Howard (4-for-5, 4 runs, RBI) was a homer short of a cycle. Cooper Agen (2 runs, 2 RBI) hit a home run while striking out three hitters in two innings pitched.

Wesco 3A/2A South

Archbishop Murphy 8, Mountlake Terrace 7 (9)

EVERETT — Clark Mijares (2-for-2) walked it off for the Wildcats (7-13, 4-7) on a single in the bottom of the ninth. Myles Hulse (run) hit one of three doubles in the game to help bring in a game-high two runs for Archbishop Murphy, while Charlie Schofield (2-for-3, RBI) scored a game-high three runs for Mountlake Terrace (9-10, 5-6).

Shorecrest 9, Meadowdale 2

LYNNWOOD — Elyas Rojas (2-for-4, run) homered in a five-RBI game as the Scots (9-11, 5-7) breezed past the Mavericks (8-12, 6-6). Truman Clough (2-for-3, run) also doubled twice for Shorecrest while Carson Bishop and Lance Moua each scored a run for Meadowdale.

Shorewood 2, Edmonds-Woodway 0

SHORELINE — Lukas Wanke (5.0 IP) and Max Rojas (2.0 IP) combined to provide a shutout pitching display for Shorewood (16-3, 10-1), handing first-place Edmonds-Woodway (15-5, 10-1) its first loss and preserving a chance at the league title.

Read The Herald’s full report of the game HERE.

Non-league

Lynnwood 14, Mariner 3 (5)

EVERETT — The Royals (4-16) scored eight in the fourth to bring on the run rule against the Marauders (0-11). Isaac Popich (2-for-2, 3 runs) doubled twice to bring in four runs while Myles Triplett (RBI), Ryder Bowman (1-for-2, RBI) and Kevin Martinez (RBI) all scored twice. Trey Walker stole three bases and scored a run for Mariner.

Emerald Sound

Granite Falls 10, South Whidbey 8

LANGLEY — The Tigers (9-7, 3-7) outlasted the Falcons in a thriller. Dwayne Pocknett (3-for-4, 2 RBI) stole four bases to score twice as Granite Falls scored seven runs in the fourth. Kaden Sturm also brought in two runs as Granite Falls stole 12 total bases.

University Prep 3, King’s 2

SEATTLE — A stunned Knights (11-6, 6-4) team watched as University Prep scored three runs in the bottom of the seventh to walk it off after six shutout innings from King’s. Sam Ruhlman didn’t allow a hit in six innings for King’s, but gave up three earned runs and five walks. Jakob Fowler at Nate Echelbarger (2-f0r-4) each scored for King’s.