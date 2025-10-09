Lake Stevens tops state volleyball coaches poll

Below are the results of the Washington State Volleyball Coaches Association’s poll for Week 5 of the high school season.

Class 4A

1. Lake Stevens

2. Camas

3. Curtis

4. Wenatchee

5. Emerald Ridge

6. Gonzaga Prep

7. Olympia

8. Kamiakin

9. Issaquah

10. Puyallup

Others — Graham-Kapowsin, Davis, Skyline, Mead.

Class 3A

1. North Thurston

2. Mount Spokane

3. Bishop Blanchet

t-4. Ridgeline

t-4. White River

6. Prairie

7. Bellevue

8. Lakes

9. Timberline

10. Monroe

Others — Bellarmine Prep, Liberty (Issaquah), Central Kitsap, Shorewood, Kelso.

Class 2A

t-1. Columbia River and

t-1. Lynden

3. Ellensburg

4. Ridgefield

5. Sehome

6. Selah

7. Archbishop Murphy

8. Pullman

9. Tumwater

10. Bainbridge

Others — Prosser, Burlington-Edison, North Kitsap, Fife.

Class 1A

1. Chelan

2. Cedar Park Christian

t-3. Cashmere

t-3. La Center

5. Nooksack Valley

6. Meridian

7. Granite Falls

8. Lynden Christian

t-9. Cascade Christian

t-9. Kalama

Others —Zillah, Lakeside (9 Mile Falls), East Jefferson, King’s, Seton Catholic.

Class 2B

1. Freeman

2. Lind-Ritzville-Sprague

3. Manson

4. Kittitas

5. Toutle Lake

6. Tonasket

7. Rainier

8. Liberty Bell

9. Onalaska

t-10. Northwest Christian (Colbert)

t-10. Tri-Cities Prep

Others — Davenport, Toledo

Class 1B

1. Oakesdale

2. Garfield-Palouse

3. Wilbur-Creston-Keller

4. Almira-Coulee-Hartline

5. Neah Bay

6. Naselle

7. Mary Walker

8. Pomeroy

9. Fellowship Christian

10. Darrington

Others —Waterville Mansfield, Willapa Valley, Riverside Christian, Providence Classical Christian, Northwest Christian (Lacey), Mount Vernon Christian.