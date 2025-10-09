Lake Stevens tops state volleyball coaches poll
Published 9:30 am Thursday, October 9, 2025
Below are the results of the Washington State Volleyball Coaches Association’s poll for Week 5 of the high school season.
Class 4A
1. Lake Stevens
2. Camas
3. Curtis
4. Wenatchee
5. Emerald Ridge
6. Gonzaga Prep
7. Olympia
8. Kamiakin
9. Issaquah
10. Puyallup
Others — Graham-Kapowsin, Davis, Skyline, Mead.
Class 3A
1. North Thurston
2. Mount Spokane
3. Bishop Blanchet
t-4. Ridgeline
t-4. White River
6. Prairie
7. Bellevue
8. Lakes
9. Timberline
10. Monroe
Others — Bellarmine Prep, Liberty (Issaquah), Central Kitsap, Shorewood, Kelso.
Class 2A
t-1. Columbia River and
t-1. Lynden
3. Ellensburg
4. Ridgefield
5. Sehome
6. Selah
7. Archbishop Murphy
8. Pullman
9. Tumwater
10. Bainbridge
Others — Prosser, Burlington-Edison, North Kitsap, Fife.
Class 1A
1. Chelan
2. Cedar Park Christian
t-3. Cashmere
t-3. La Center
5. Nooksack Valley
6. Meridian
7. Granite Falls
8. Lynden Christian
t-9. Cascade Christian
t-9. Kalama
Others —Zillah, Lakeside (9 Mile Falls), East Jefferson, King’s, Seton Catholic.
Class 2B
1. Freeman
2. Lind-Ritzville-Sprague
3. Manson
4. Kittitas
5. Toutle Lake
6. Tonasket
7. Rainier
8. Liberty Bell
9. Onalaska
t-10. Northwest Christian (Colbert)
t-10. Tri-Cities Prep
Others — Davenport, Toledo
Class 1B
1. Oakesdale
2. Garfield-Palouse
3. Wilbur-Creston-Keller
4. Almira-Coulee-Hartline
5. Neah Bay
6. Naselle
7. Mary Walker
8. Pomeroy
9. Fellowship Christian
10. Darrington
Others —Waterville Mansfield, Willapa Valley, Riverside Christian, Providence Classical Christian, Northwest Christian (Lacey), Mount Vernon Christian.