Shorecrest stops late Shorewood surge for key win

Shorecrest’s Pip Watkinson takes the ball down the field during the game against Lake Stevens on Thursday, Sept. 18, 2025 in Shoreline, Washington. (Olivia Vanni / The Herald)

Prep girls soccer roundup for Thursday, Oct. 9:

(Note for coaches/scorekeepers: To report results and statistics, email sports@heraldnet.com. Please report results by 10:30 p.m.)

Wesco 3A/2A South

Shorecrest 2, Shorewood 1

SHORELINE — The Scots (7-2-2 overall, 5-1-1 league) held off a late rally from the Stormrays (4-5-3, 3-3-3) to maintain a four-point advantage over their Shoreline rivals in league standings. Olivia Taylor struck first on an assist from Pip Watkinson for Shoreline in the 42nd minute before the two connected five minutes later with Watkinson finishing to give Shorecrest a two-goal advantage. Rilan Fry scored in the 65th for Shorewood, but a rally wasn’t meant to be for the Stormrays.

Mountlake Terrace 1, Edmonds-Woodway 1

EDMONDS — The Hawks (3-7-2, 1-5-2) and Warriors (6-2-3, 4-1-3) played to a draw as Edmonds-Woodway slides to third place in the league. Mia Rheinheimer scored the goal for Mountlake Terrace while Abby Peterson had the lone score for Edmonds-Woodway on a corner kick from Janie Hanson. Edmonds-Woodway ended the game with an 11-3 shot advantage, but Mountlake Terrace keeper Jordyn Stokes had 10 saves to keep her team competitive.

Archbishop Murphy 2, Meadowdale 0

LYNNWOOD — The Wildcats (8-1-2, 6-1-2) maintained their league-leading pace with a sound road win over the Mavericks (5-5-1, 3-4-1). Laura Anderson had a goal and an assist for Archbishop Murphy while Morgan Burley had the other score for the Wildcats. Elle Kahn was credited with the shutout.

Emerald Sound

Overlake 1, King’s 0

SHORELINE — The Knights (5-6, 2-5) dropped a close game to the Owls despite a 12-5 shot advantage.

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University Prep 4, Granite Falls 0

Non-league

Monroe 8, Lynnwood 0

MONROE — The Bearcats (5-4-1) have outscored their past two opponents 15-0 after an imposing win over the Royals (0-11). Six different players scored in the season-high showing, as freshman Finley Greear posted her second brace in a row while fellow freshman Kiana Landerdahl also got on the board twice. Ava Davison had two assists while Emily Hobbs, McKenzie Allen, Addyson Sullivan and Sophie Imbeau all scored a goal for Monroe.

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Marysville Getchell 1, Mariner 0

Wesco 4A

Glacier Peak 0, Jackson 0

Lake Stevens 2, Arlington 0

Kamiak 8, Cascade 0

Wesco 3A/2A North

Stanwood 3, Marysville Pilchuck 0

Snohomish 3, Everett 0