Everett, Stanwood boys tennis earn non-league wins

Prep roundup for Wednesday, Oct. 15:

(Note for coaches/scorekeepers: To report results and statistics, email sports@heraldnet.com. Please report results by 10:30 p.m.)

BOYS TENNIS

Non-league

Everett 7, Mariner 0

At Clark Park

Singles: Brody Rouse (E) def. Alex Le 6-1, 6-0. Samuel Russell (E) def. Thales Pham 6-0, 6-0. Colton Marks (E) def. Hyrum Camara 6-3, 6-2. Gavin Lewis (E) def. Colby Johnson 6-0, 6-0; Doubles: Owen Brunni-Evan Brunni (E) def. Bien Clarin-Kevin Luu 6-1, 6-2. Maxwell Bowman-Cobin Chadwick (E) def. Jaiden Nguyen-Tom Nguyen 7-5, 6-4. Jericho Brown-Isaac Taylor (E) def. Oliver Tetelepta-Daniel Moce 7-6(2), 6-4.

Stanwood 6, Sedro-Woolley 1

At Stanwood H.S.

Singles: Luiz Otavio Marques Peixoto (Stan.) def. Colton Knutson 6-0, 6-2. Max Reep (Stan.) def. Hunter Schneider 6-0, 6-1. Grady Lamb (Stan.) def. Odin Schultz 6-3, 6-1. Colin Manzuk (Stan.) def. Noah Hohmann 6-2, 6-2; Doubles: Kellan Zill-Oscar Cabe (Stan.) def. Jordan Janicki-Trey Gardner 6-1, 6-4. Declan Harp-Colby Silvis (SW) def. Brody Siegel-Booth Siegel 4-6, 6-4, 10-8. Derek Nguyen-Jaden Fozard (Stan.) def. Logan Boal-Jason Bond 7-6(6), 6-3.

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CROSS COUNTRY

Archbishop Murphy, Arlington, Monroe, Sultan vs. Lake Stevens

At Granite Falls H.S.

Girls team scores: Arlington 20, Lake Stevens 44, Monroe 71

Boys team scores: Arlington 29, Lake Stevens 34, Monroe 81, Sultan 120, Archbishop Murphy 125

Click HERE for full results