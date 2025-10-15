Lake Stevens, Archbishop Murphy still tops in football polls

Stanwood’s Silas Turpin celebrates scoring a touchdown during the game against Arlington on Oct. 10, 2025 in Arlington, Washington. (Olivia Vanni / The Herald)

How a state panel of sports writers rates Washington high school football teams in the weekly Associated Press poll of 2025, by WIAA divisions, with won-lost record and total points (first-place votes in parentheses):

Class 4A

1. Lake Stevens (4) (6-0) 76

2. Gonzaga Prep (2) (6-0) 69

3. Puyallup (2) (6-0) 66

4. Graham-Kapowsin (6-0) 54

5. Chiawana (6-0) 53

6. Moses Lake (6-0) 34

7. Sumner (3-3) 23

8. Curtis (5-1) 20

t-9. Glacier Peak (4-1) 17

t-9. Richland (5-1) 17

Others receiving votes: Kamiakin 4, Camas 3, Mead 3, Eastmont 1.

Class 3A

1. O’Dea (8) (5-1) 80

2. Eastside Catholic (5-1) 70

3. Mount Tahoma (6-0) 56

4. Kennewick (6-0) 50

5. Bellevue (4-2) 44

6. Lakes (6-0) 42

7. Enumclaw (6-0) 36

8. Rainier Beach (5-1) 22

9. Mt. Spokane (5-1) 14

10. Sedro-Woolley (6-0) 13

Others receiving votes: Liberty (Renton) 4, Stanwood 3, Seattle Prep 2, Mountlake Terrace 2, Cheney 2.

Class 2A

1. Archbishop Murphy (7) (6-0) 79

2. Tumwater (1) (5-1) 68

3. Lynden (5-1) 64

4. East Valley (Yakima) (6-0) 52

5. Orting (6-0) 46

6. Anacortes (4-2) 39

7. Othello (5-1) 29

8. Franklin Pierce (4-2) 24

9. W. F. West (5-1) 16

10. Prosser (4-2) 8

Others receiving votes: Sehome 5, West Valley (Spokane) 5, Olympic 3, Washougal 1, Aberdeen 1.

Class 1A

1. Royal (7) (6-0) 70

2. Lynden Christian (6-0) 58

3. Cashmere (5-1) 55

4. Montesano (6-0) 48

5. Cascade Christian (6-0) 44

6. Mount Baker (5-1) 29

7. Seton Catholic (4-2) 24

8. La Center (5-1) 17

9. Meridian (5-1) 11

t-10. Tenino (5-1) 6

t-10. Nooksack Valley (3-3) 6

Others receiving votes: Colville 4, King’s 4, Zillah 4, Rochester 3, Lakeside (Nine Mile Falls) 1, Life Christian Academy 1.

Class 2B

1. Tri-Cities Prep (3) (6-0) 57

2. Toledo (2) (6-0) 55

3. Freeman (4-2) 41

4. Newport (1) (6-0) 40

5. Okanogan (4-2) 37

6. Onalaska (4-2) 30

7. Pe Ell/Willapa Valley (5-1) 17

8. Kittitas (6-0) 15

9. Adna (4-2) 13

10. Colfax (6-0) 7

Others receiving votes: Northwest Christian (Colbert) 6, Napavine 6, Warden 2, Reardan 2, Liberty Bell 2.

Class 1B

1. Liberty Christian (5) (6-0) 50

2. Wahkiakum (6-0) 42

3. DeSales (Walla Walla) (6-0) 41

4. Almira/Coulee-Hartline (5-1) 28

5. Pomeroy (6-0) 19

Others receiving votes: Naselle 14, Darrington 6.

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Class 4A

1. Lake Stevens

2. Puyallup

3. Graham-Kapowsin

4. Gonzaga Prep

5. Chiawana

6. Moses Lake

7. Sumner

8. Bothell

9. Curtis

10. Camas

Class 3A

1. O’Dea

2. Mount Tahoma

3. Eastside Catholic

4. Kennewick

5. Bellevue

6. Enumclaw

7. Lakes

8. Sedro-Woolley

9. Mt. Spokane

10. Rainier Beach

Class 2A

1. Archbishop Murphy

2. Tumwater

3. Lynden

4. East Valley (Yakima)

5. Orting

6. Anacortes

7. Franklin Pierce

8.W. F. West

9. Olympic

10. Sehome

Class 1A

1. Royal

2. Lynden Christian

3. Montesano

4. Cascade Christian

5.Cashmere

6. Mount Baker

7. La Center

8. Rochester

9. Seton Catholic

10. Life Christian Academy

Class 2B

1. Toledo

2. Newport

3. Tri-Cities Prep

4. Freeman

5. Okanogan

6. Onalaska

7. Adna

8. Kittitas

9. Colfax

10. Pe Ell/Willapa Valley

Others receiving votes: Northwest Christian (Colbert) 6, Napavine 6, Warden 2, Reardan 2, Liberty Bell 2.

Class 1B

1. Liberty Christian

2. Wahkiakum

3. Almira/Coulee-Hartline

4. Pomeroy

5. DeSales (Walla Walla)

6. Naselle

7. Wilbur-Creston-Keller

8. Darrington

9. Odessa

10. Garfield-Palouse