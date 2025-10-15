Lake Stevens survives first set loss of season, tops Arlington

Lake Stevens’ Laura Eichert tries to tip the ball over the net during the 4A district semifinal game on Thursday, Nov. 14, 2024 in Lynnwood, Washington. (Olivia Vanni / The Herald)

Prep volleyball roundup for Wednesday, Oct. 15:

(Note for coaches/scorekeepers: To report results and statistics, email sports@heraldnet.com. Please report results by 10:30 p.m.)

Wesco 4A

Lake Stevens 3, Arlington 1

ARLINGTON — The undefeated Vikings (12-0 overall, 9-0 league) overcame their first set loss of the season to take down the Eagles (6-6, 5-3) on the road, 21-25, 25-13, 25-13, 25-13. Olivia Gonzales and Laura Eichert popped on the offensive end, as Gonzales totaled 50 assists while Eichert piled up 33 assists as Lake Stevens rolled in the final three sets. Lake Stevens remains No. 4 in the state 4A RPI rankings after the result. For Arlington, Emme Shaffer came up with 12 kills and 10 digs while Holland Nobach had 11 digs. Grace Armes had 18 assists to fuel the Eagles offense.

Glacier Peak 3, Jackson 0

SNOHOMISH — The Grizzlies (8-4, 5-3) took down the Timberwolves (2-9, 2-6) in straight sets to win their third consecutive match. Olivia Lincoln led the way with 15 kills for Glacier Peak while Keira Trask had 13 assists and Emma Nowak came up with nine kills. No individual stats were reported for Jackson.

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Kamiak 3, Cascade 0

Northwest 2B/1B

Fellowship Christian 3, Darrington 2

DARRINGTON — The Loggers (11-4) had a three-match winning streak snapped by the No. 2-ranked Eagles in a five-set thriller that saw two sets go to overtime, 26-28, 25-19, 29-27, 15-25, 11-15. Sophie Ross (six digs) led the offense with 16 kills as Ava Pater had 25 assists for Darrington. On the defensive end, Avery Brown had 15 digs and Abigail Cochran had four blocks in the loss.

Non-league

Mountlake Terrace 3, King’s 2

Northwest

Meridian 3, Lakewood 0