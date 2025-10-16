Snohomish tops Monroe in pivotal league clash

Snohomish’s Maggie Cavanaugh sets the ball during the game against Monroe on Wednesday, Oct. 16, 2024 in Monroe, Washington. (Olivia Vanni / The Herald)

Prep volleyball roundup for Thursday, Oct. 16:

(Note for coaches/scorekeepers: To report results and statistics, email sports@heraldnet.com. Please report results by 10:30 p.m.)

Wesco 3A/2A North

Snohomish 3, Monroe 1

SNOHOMISH — The second-place Panthers (7-5 overall, 5-2 league) overcame a first-set loss to defend home court against the third-place Bearcats (9-2, 5-2), 23-25, 25-13, 26-24, 25-22. Heidi Chambers had a 20-20 game with 25 kills and 21 digs, while Sawyer Mahler dominated on both ends with 35 digs and 16 kills for Snohomish. Maggie Cavanaugh (nine digs) and Vera Miller (13 digs) each had 21 assists as well for the Panthers. For Monroe, Maddie Walker’s 25 digs highlighted the defensive effort while Naia Atalig had 22 assists and 12 digs.

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Stanwood at Everett, cancelled

Wesco 3A/2A South

Archbishop Murphy 3, Shorewood 0

EVERETT — The No. 2 Wildcats (11-0, 8-0) stayed perfect with a sweep of the Stormrays (6-5, 5-3), 25-23, 25-16, 25-23. Blythe Decker was solid on both ends, picking up 12 kills and 14 digs for Archbishop Murphy, while Teuila Halalilo stacked 33 assists in the win. No individual stats were reported for Shorewood.

Edmonds-Woodway 3, Meadowdale 1

LYNNWOOD — The Warriors (8-4, 6-2) topped the Mavericks (4-8, 2-6) on the road, 25-19, 25-23, 23-25, 25-11. Sawyer Hiatt led Edmonds-Woodway’s offense with 22 kills while Addy Pontak racked up a team-high 28 digs. Estefany Alarcon (21) and Neeva Travis (20) combined for 41 assists in the win. No individual stats were reported for Meadowdale.

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Shorecrest 3, Lynnwood 2

Non-league

Marysville Getchell 3, Mariner 1

MARYSVILLE — The Chargers (3-9) earned their second straight victory (23-25, 25-22, 25-21, 25-17) by winning the final three sets against the Marauders (1-10). Sophia Gilbert had 18 kills and 10 digs for Marysville Getchell while Katrina Gutenkauf piled up 26 assists and eight digs. Lauren Hoffer led the Chargers defense with 16 digs on the night. No individual stats were reported for Mariner.

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Mountlake Terrace 3, Marysville Pilchuck 1

Emerald Sound

Granite Falls 3, Overlake 0

REDMOND — The Tigers (13-1, 5-1) topped the Owls in a road sweep. Georgia Natseis powered the Granite Falls attack with 18 assists, while Vilo Cavuilati had eight kills and Saige Byde contributed seven.

Northwest 2B/1B

Concrete 3, Grace Academy 1