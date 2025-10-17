Port of Everett names new chief of seaport operations

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The Port of Everett’s new Director of Seaport Operations Tim Ryker on Oct. 14, 2025 in Everett, Washington. (Olivia Vanni / The Herald)

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Tim Ryker, new chief of seaport operations for the Port of Everett, assumed his role on Oct. 1 at a challenging time for the marine freight business.

Ryker replaced the longtime Chief Operating Officer Carl Wollebek, who announced his retirement on Sept. 29. Wollebek began with the port in 1993 as its director of marketing.

Freight shipments to the port are down around 10% from last year and could decline another 10% this year, port statistics show.

“Shippers are reluctant to ship,” he said in a brief interview with The Daily Herald. “It’s a global issue; all ports are seeing the effects.”

Ryker said key commodities received at the port include auto parts, cement and agricultural products.

Any increase in freight numbers this year depends on decisions over the next few weeks by auto manufacturers and others as to whether to send new break-bulk shipments, Ryker said during remarks at the Port of Everett Commission meeting on Oct. 14.

Break-bulk shipments are oversized and too large for a typical cargo container.

Ryker joined the Port of Everett’s team in April as its director of marine terminals and was promoted after Wollebek announced his retirement.

Ryker will be responsible for building the port’s largest business line, despite challenging economic conditions. This includes implementing commercial strategies and fostering relationships with new and existing domestic and international customers of the port, a port press release said.

Port officials won’t be hiring a new director of marine terminals.

Instead, the press release said the port plans to hire a commercial strategy officer who will report to Ryker and port CEO Lisa Lefeber.

Ryker worked before joining the port as general manager at Pasha Stevedoring and Terminals, where he oversaw operations in the Port of Everett and at Grays Harbor, Longview, Port Angeles and Portland.

Randy Diamond: 425-339-3097; randy.diamond@heraldnet.com