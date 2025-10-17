Warriors beat Shorewood to stay alive for league title

Prep football roundup for Friday, Oct. 17:

(Note for coaches/scorekeepers: To report results and statistics, email sports@heraldnet.com. Please report results by 10:30 p.m.)

Wesco 3A South

Edmonds-Woodway 41, Shorewood 14

SHORELINE — Sophomore quarterback George Gizzi needed just 13 completions in 16 attempts to pass for 215 yards and two touchdowns to keep the Warriors (6-2 overall, 4-1 league) alive for the division title. Carmelo LaRocca added 18 carries for 83 yards and two TDs. Nathan Schlack added nine carries for 76 yards and two scores, and also recorded a sack and two tackles for loss on defense. Zach Gizzi (two receptions, 71 yards) caught a 59-yard TD pass to open the scoring as the Warriors built a 28-0 lead. Shorewood (5-2, 3-2) lost its second straight after a 5-0 start.

Mountlake Terrace 49, Everett 7

EDMONDS — Owen Boswell compiled 162 yards and three touchdowns on just 10 carries as the Hawks remained perfect at 7-0 overall and 5-0 in league play. Boswell also had two receptions for 35 yards and recorded two sacks among his nine tackles on defense. Quarterback Mason Wilson completed eight of 12 passes for 144 yards, including a 30-yard TD to Cody Ekanyake to open the scoring, as well as a 31-yarder to Ely Meegan.

Everett (3-4, 2-4) was led by Elliot McDaniel’s 14 carries for 94 yards.

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Monroe 34, Shorecrest 21

Wesco 4A

Glacier Peak 49, Arlington 7

ARLINGTON — The Grizzlies (5-1, 3-1) notched a key league victory over the Eagles (3-4, 3-1) in a runaway game. Sophomore quarterback Oliver Setterburg continues to settle in for Glacier Peak, as he threw for four TDs — three of which went to Michael Darling. Darling also ran for a TD while star running back Isaiah Owens scored from 80 yards out to highlight his day. No individual stats were reported for Arlington.

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Mariner 22, Jackson 10

Kamiak 49, Cascade 0

Wesco 3A North

Stanwood 42, Marysville Getchell 0

MARYSVILLE — Alex Maldonado rushed for two touchdowns and threw an 18-yard TD pass to Preston Turner to lead Stanwood (6-1 overall, 4-1 in league). The Chargers dropped to 0-7, 0-5.

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Snohomish 45, Oak Harbor 21

Emerald Sound

King’s 24, Cedar Park Christian (Bothell) 21

Granite Falls at South Whidbey, score not reported

Non-league

Darrington 52, Quilcene 18

DARRINGTON — Chevy Vincent posted 124 total yards, rushed for two touchdowns and caught another for the Loggers (6-1 overall). Darrington quarterback Hunter Anderson rushed for 153 yards and three touchdowns, and also passed for 112 yards and a score.

Archbishop Murphy 56, Lynden 0

EVERETT — The No. 1 Wildcats dominated No. 3 Lynden.

Read The Herald’s report of the game HERE.

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Lake Stevens 38, Ferndale 7

Sultan 48, Thomas Jefferson 7

Meadowdale 34, Lynnwood 14

SATURDAY

Burlington-Edison 45, Marysville Pilchuck 0

Anacortes 78, Lakewood 7