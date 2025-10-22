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Darrington, Tulalip Heritage appear in coaches Class 1B football poll

Published 5:00 pm Wednesday, October 22, 2025

By Aaron Coe

Lake Stevens’ Blake Moser escapes a tackle as he runs into the end zone for a touchdown during the game against Sumner on Friday, Sept. 5, 2025 in Lake Stevens, Washington. (Olivia Vanni / The Herald)
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Lake Stevens’ Blake Moser escapes a tackle as he runs into the end zone for a touchdown during the game against Sumner on Friday, Sept. 5, 2025 in Lake Stevens, Washington. (Olivia Vanni / The Herald)

Lake Stevens’ Blake Moser escapes a tackle as he runs into the end zone for a touchdown during the game against Sumner on Friday, Sept. 5, 2025 in Lake Stevens, Washington. (Olivia Vanni / The Herald)
Lake Stevens’ Blake Moser escapes a tackle as he runs into the end zone for a touchdown during the game against Sumner on Friday, Sept. 5 in Lake Stevens. (Olivia Vanni / The Herald)

How a state panel of sports writers rates Washington high school football teams in the weekly Associated Press poll of 2025, by WIAA divisions, with won-lost record and total points (first-place votes in parentheses):

Class 4A

1. Lake Stevens (3) (7-0) 75

2. Gonzaga Prep (3) (7-0) 71

3. Puyallup (2) (7-0) 68

4. Graham-Kapowsin (7-0) 53

5. Chiawana (7-0) 52

6. Moses Lake (7-0) 36

7. Sumner (4-3) 33

8. Richland (6-1) 20

9. Glacier Peak (5-1) 18

10. Camas (5-2) 7

Others receiving votes: Kamiakin 5, Kennedy Catholic 1, Curtis 1.

Class 3A

1. O’Dea (8) (6-1) 80

2. Eastside Catholic (6-1) 71

3. Mount Tahoma (6-1) 56

4. Bellevue (5-2) 45

t-5. Kennewick (6-1) 42

t-5. Lakes (7-0) 42

7. Enumclaw (7-0) 38

8. Rainier Beach (6-1) 21

9. Mt. Spokane (6-1) 15

10. Sedro-Woolley (7-0) 14

Others receiving votes: Cheney 6, Liberty (Renton) 5, Stanwood 2, Seattle Prep 2, Mountlake Terrace 1.

Class 2A

1. Archbishop Murphy (7) (7-0) 79

2. Tumwater (1) (7-0) 72

3. East Valley (Yakima) (7-0) 59

4. Orting (7-0) 50

5. Anacortes (5-2) 46

6. Lynden (5-2) 37

7. Othello (7-0) 32

8. Franklin Pierce (6-1) 23

9. W. F. West (6-1) 20

10. Sehome (4-3) 9

Others receiving votes: West Valley (Spokane) 5, Washougal 2, Steilacoom 2, Olympic 2, Selah 1, Prosser 1.

Class 1A

1. Royal (8) (7-0) 80

2. Cashmere (6-1) 65

3. Cascade Christian (7-0) 58

4. Montesano (7-0) 56

5. Mount Baker (6-1) 48

6. Lynden Christian (6-1) 43

7. Seton Catholic (5-2) 29

8. La Center (6-1) 24

9. Nooksack Valley (4-3) 10

10. Tenino (6-1) 9

Others receiving votes: Zillah 8, Rochester 5, King’s 3, Life Christian Academy 1, Meridian 1.

Class 2B

1. Tri-Cities Prep (4) (7-0) 67

2. Toledo (2) (7-0) 63

3. Newport (1) (7-0) 56

4. Freeman (5-2) 47

5. Okanogan (5-2) 42

6. Onalaska (5-2) 28

7. Pe Ell/Willapa Valley (6-1) 23

8. Kittitas (7-0) 20

9. Adna (5-2) 19

10. Colfax (7-0) 7

Others receiving votes: Napavine 6, Northwest Christian (Colbert) 5, Liberty Bell 2.

Class 1B

1. Liberty Christian (6) (7-0) 60

2. Wahkiakum (7-0) 51

3. DeSales (Walla Walla) (7-0) 48

4. Almira/Coulee-Hartline (6-1) 44

5. Pomeroy (7-0) 24

Others receiving votes: Naselle 7, Darrington 6.

— — — — — —

Washington State Football Coaches Association Poll

Class 4A

1. Lake Stevens

2. Puyallup

3. Gonzaga Prep

4. Graham-Kapowsin

5. Chiawana

6. Sumner

7. Moses Lake

8. Bothell

9. Camas

t-10. Glacier Peak

t-10. Richland

t-10. Kennedy Catholic

Class 3A

1. O’Dea

2. Mount Tahoma

3. Eastside Catholic

4. Kennewick

5. Bellevue

6. Lakes

7. Sedro-Woolley

8. Enumclaw

9. Mt. Spokane

10. Lincoln

Class 2A

1. Archbishop Murphy

2. Tumwater

3. East Valley (Yakima)

4. Orting

5. Anacortes

6. Lynden

7. Franklin Pierce

8. W. F. West

9. Olympic

10. Othello

Class 1A

1. Royal

2. Montesano

3. Mount Baker

4. Cashmere

5. Cascade Christian

6. Lynden Christian

7. La Center

8. Rochester

9. Seton Catholic

10. Nooksack Valley

Class 2B

1. Tri-Cities Prep

2. Newport

3. Toledo

4. Freeman

5. Onalaska

6. Okanogan

7. Adna

8. Kittitas

9. Colfax

10. Northwest Christian (Colbert)

Class 1B

1. Liberty Christian

2. Wahkiakum

3. Almira/Coulee-Hartline

4. DeSales (Walla Walla)

5. Pomeroy

6. Naselle

7. Wilbur-Creston-Keller

8. Darrington

9. Garfield-Palouse

10. Tulalip Heritage

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