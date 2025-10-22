Darrington, Tulalip Heritage appear in coaches Class 1B football poll
Published 5:00 pm Wednesday, October 22, 2025
How a state panel of sports writers rates Washington high school football teams in the weekly Associated Press poll of 2025, by WIAA divisions, with won-lost record and total points (first-place votes in parentheses):
Class 4A
1. Lake Stevens (3) (7-0) 75
2. Gonzaga Prep (3) (7-0) 71
3. Puyallup (2) (7-0) 68
4. Graham-Kapowsin (7-0) 53
5. Chiawana (7-0) 52
6. Moses Lake (7-0) 36
7. Sumner (4-3) 33
8. Richland (6-1) 20
9. Glacier Peak (5-1) 18
10. Camas (5-2) 7
Others receiving votes: Kamiakin 5, Kennedy Catholic 1, Curtis 1.
Class 3A
1. O’Dea (8) (6-1) 80
2. Eastside Catholic (6-1) 71
3. Mount Tahoma (6-1) 56
4. Bellevue (5-2) 45
t-5. Kennewick (6-1) 42
t-5. Lakes (7-0) 42
7. Enumclaw (7-0) 38
8. Rainier Beach (6-1) 21
9. Mt. Spokane (6-1) 15
10. Sedro-Woolley (7-0) 14
Others receiving votes: Cheney 6, Liberty (Renton) 5, Stanwood 2, Seattle Prep 2, Mountlake Terrace 1.
Class 2A
1. Archbishop Murphy (7) (7-0) 79
2. Tumwater (1) (7-0) 72
3. East Valley (Yakima) (7-0) 59
4. Orting (7-0) 50
5. Anacortes (5-2) 46
6. Lynden (5-2) 37
7. Othello (7-0) 32
8. Franklin Pierce (6-1) 23
9. W. F. West (6-1) 20
10. Sehome (4-3) 9
Others receiving votes: West Valley (Spokane) 5, Washougal 2, Steilacoom 2, Olympic 2, Selah 1, Prosser 1.
Class 1A
1. Royal (8) (7-0) 80
2. Cashmere (6-1) 65
3. Cascade Christian (7-0) 58
4. Montesano (7-0) 56
5. Mount Baker (6-1) 48
6. Lynden Christian (6-1) 43
7. Seton Catholic (5-2) 29
8. La Center (6-1) 24
9. Nooksack Valley (4-3) 10
10. Tenino (6-1) 9
Others receiving votes: Zillah 8, Rochester 5, King’s 3, Life Christian Academy 1, Meridian 1.
Class 2B
1. Tri-Cities Prep (4) (7-0) 67
2. Toledo (2) (7-0) 63
3. Newport (1) (7-0) 56
4. Freeman (5-2) 47
5. Okanogan (5-2) 42
6. Onalaska (5-2) 28
7. Pe Ell/Willapa Valley (6-1) 23
8. Kittitas (7-0) 20
9. Adna (5-2) 19
10. Colfax (7-0) 7
Others receiving votes: Napavine 6, Northwest Christian (Colbert) 5, Liberty Bell 2.
Class 1B
1. Liberty Christian (6) (7-0) 60
2. Wahkiakum (7-0) 51
3. DeSales (Walla Walla) (7-0) 48
4. Almira/Coulee-Hartline (6-1) 44
5. Pomeroy (7-0) 24
Others receiving votes: Naselle 7, Darrington 6.
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Washington State Football Coaches Association Poll
Class 4A
1. Lake Stevens
2. Puyallup
3. Gonzaga Prep
4. Graham-Kapowsin
5. Chiawana
6. Sumner
7. Moses Lake
8. Bothell
9. Camas
t-10. Glacier Peak
t-10. Richland
t-10. Kennedy Catholic
Class 3A
1. O’Dea
2. Mount Tahoma
3. Eastside Catholic
4. Kennewick
5. Bellevue
6. Lakes
7. Sedro-Woolley
8. Enumclaw
9. Mt. Spokane
10. Lincoln
Class 2A
1. Archbishop Murphy
2. Tumwater
3. East Valley (Yakima)
4. Orting
5. Anacortes
6. Lynden
7. Franklin Pierce
8. W. F. West
9. Olympic
10. Othello
Class 1A
1. Royal
2. Montesano
3. Mount Baker
4. Cashmere
5. Cascade Christian
6. Lynden Christian
7. La Center
8. Rochester
9. Seton Catholic
10. Nooksack Valley
Class 2B
1. Tri-Cities Prep
2. Newport
3. Toledo
4. Freeman
5. Onalaska
6. Okanogan
7. Adna
8. Kittitas
9. Colfax
10. Northwest Christian (Colbert)
Class 1B
1. Liberty Christian
2. Wahkiakum
3. Almira/Coulee-Hartline
4. DeSales (Walla Walla)
5. Pomeroy
6. Naselle
7. Wilbur-Creston-Keller
8. Darrington
9. Garfield-Palouse
10. Tulalip Heritage