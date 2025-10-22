Everett volleyball outlasts Snohomish in thriller

Everett junior Ava Gonzalez serves the ball during the Seagulls’ 3-1 win against Glacier Peak at Everett High School on Sept. 15, 2025. (Joe Pohoryles / The Herald)

Prep roundup for Wednesday, Oct. 22:

(Note for coaches/scorekeepers: To report results and statistics, email sports@heraldnet.com. Please report results by 10:30 p.m.)

VOLLEYBALL

Wesco 3A/2A North

Everett 3, Snohomish 2

EVERETT — The Seagulls (8-4 overall, 3-4 league) avenged last week’s loss to the Panthers (7-7, 5-4) and snapped a three-game league losing streak in a thriller. The two Avas continued their brilliant campaigns for Everett, as Ava Gonzalez compiled a monster line of 41 kills and 17 digs while Ava Urbanozo filled up the stat sheet with 57 assists and 20 digs. Leading Everett’s defense was Jammy Thomas, who had a game-high 24 digs. For Snohomish, Heidi Chambers had a game of her own with 28 kills and 14 digs. Vera Miller (21 assists) and Maggie Cavanaugh (18 assists, 17 digs) fueled the Panthers offense in the tough loss.

Marysville Pilchuck 3, Marysville Getchell 0

MARYSVILLE — The Tomahawks (1-11, 1-7) swept the Chargers (3-11, 1-6), 25-12, 25-22, 25-23, to earn their first win of the season. No individual stats were reported.

Wesco 3A/2A South

Edmonds-Woodway 3, Mountlake Terrace 0

EDMONDS — The second-place Warriors (10-4, 7-2) earned a home sweep (25-19, 25-21, 25-18) over the Hawks (6-9, 1-8) as they got a balanced offensive performance. Neeva Travis led Edmonds-Woodway with 19, assists while Indira Carey-Boxley (nine), Sawyer Hiatt (eight) and Kjella Kleven (seven) led the team in kills. Carey-Boxley had nine digs as Addy Pontak paced the Warriors defense with 11. No individual stats were reported for Mountlake Terrace.

Northwest 1B

Fellowship Christian 3, Grace Academy 0

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GIRLS SOCCER

Emerald Sound

Eastside Prep 1, King’s 0

Non-league

Lopez Island 4, Sultan 0