City of Snohomish

Oppose church’s slate for council

The city of Snohomish is in the middle of some bad remake of the movie “Footloose.”

In the movie, an evangelical church has a stranglehold on a town because its pastor is fearful of freedom of expression. In Snohomish, an evangelical church has put forward a slate of candidates for city council for the same reason. (You can tell who they are by the sign-pollution along our streets.)

Snohomish is thriving because of our residents and city councils. Past and present, council members have disagreed on issues, but at least they were independent. None were part of a church-approved ticket of candidates.

It’s an off-election year, which means turnout will be low. The church will be hammering its flock to vote and they will turn out and do what they are told. If independent-minded people don’t vote, we will be giving a church control of our town. I believe in the separation of church and state and that makes me really uncomfortable.

“Cut loose, cut loose, pick up your Sunday shoes” and return your ballot at the Snohomish Library Drop Box, 311 Maple Ave., by 8 p.m. on Nov. 4.

Liz Loomis

Snohomish