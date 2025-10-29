Edmonds-Woodway volleyball outlasts Lynnwood in thriller

Edmonds-Woodway’s Calla Camp spikes the ball over the net during the game against Edmonds-Woodway on Oct. 29, 2025 in Edmonds, Washington. (Olivia Vanni / The Herald)

Lynnwood’s Evelyn Hall spikes the ball over the net during the game against Edmonds-Woodway on Oct. 29, 2025 in Edmonds, Washington. (Olivia Vanni / The Herald)

Edmonds-Woodway’s Eva Belova reaches up to tip the ball over the net during the game against Lynnwood on Oct. 29, 2025 in Edmonds, Washington. (Olivia Vanni / The Herald)

Lynnwood’s Audrey Williams spikes the ball over the net during the game against Edmonds-Woodway on Oct. 29, 2025 in Edmonds, Washington. (Olivia Vanni / The Herald)

Edmonds-Woodway’s Ava Bartin spikes the ball during the game against Lynnwood on Oct. 29, 2025 in Edmonds, Washington. (Olivia Vanni / The Herald)

Lynnwood’s Analiyah Garnica Hurtado serves during the game against Edmonds-Woodway on Oct. 29, 2025 in Edmonds, Washington. (Olivia Vanni / The Herald)

Lynnwood’s Evelyn Hall and Audrey Williams jump to block the ball during the game against Edmonds-Woodway on Oct. 29, 2025 in Edmonds, Washington. (Olivia Vanni / The Herald)

Edmonds-Woodway’s Indira Carey-Boxley spikes the ball during the game against Lynnwood on Oct. 29, 2025 in Edmonds, Washington. (Olivia Vanni / The Herald)

Lynnwood players react to scoring a point during the game against Edmonds-Woodway on Oct. 29, 2025 in Edmonds, Washington. (Olivia Vanni / The Herald)

Lynnwood’s Kristi Yun serves the ball during the game against Edmonds-Woodway on Oct. 29, 2025 in Edmonds, Washington. (Olivia Vanni / The Herald)

Lynnwood’s Makena Kaleo spikes the ball over the net while Edmonds-Woodway’s Eva Belova and Raina Wilson jump up to block during the game on Oct. 29, 2025 in Edmonds, Washington. (Olivia Vanni / The Herald)

Edmonds-Woodway’s Addy Pontak bumps the ball during the game against Lynnwood on Oct. 29, 2025 in Edmonds, Washington. (Olivia Vanni / The Herald)

Lynnwood’s Audrey Williams tips the ball over the top of the net while Edmonds-Woodway’s Indira Carey-Boxley and Jillian Hatzenbeler block during the game on Oct. 29, 2025 in Edmonds, Washington. (Olivia Vanni / The Herald)

Edmonds-Woodway’s Indira Carey-Boxley spikes the ball during the game against Lynnwood on Oct. 29, 2025 in Edmonds, Washington. (Olivia Vanni / The Herald)

Lynnwood players react to scoring a point during the game against Edmonds-Woodway on Oct. 29, 2025 in Edmonds, Washington. (Olivia Vanni / The Herald)

Edmonds-Woodway’s Addy Pontak digs the ball during the game against Lynnwood on Oct. 29, 2025 in Edmonds, Washington. (Olivia Vanni / The Herald)

Lynnwood’s Evelyn Hall spikes the ball over the top of the net during the game against Edmonds-Woodway on Oct. 29, 2025 in Edmonds, Washington. (Olivia Vanni / The Herald)

Edmonds-Woodway’s Bianca Binkley tips the ball over the top of the net during the game against Lynnwood on Oct. 29, 2025 in Edmonds, Washington. (Olivia Vanni / The Herald)

Edmonds-Woodway’s Indira Carey-Boxley spikes the ball during the game against Lynnwood on Oct. 29, 2025 in Edmonds, Washington. (Olivia Vanni / The Herald)

Prep roundup for Wednesday, Oct. 29:

(Note for coaches/scorekeepers: To report results and statistics, email sports@heraldnet.com. Please report results by 10:30 p.m.)

VOLLEYBALL

Wesco 3A/2A South

Edmonds-Woodway 3, Lynnwood 2

EDMONDS — The Warriors (11-5 overall, 7-3 league) took down the Royals (3-12, 2-8) in a back-and-forth match, 23-25, 25-18, 21-25, 25-13, 15-4. Neeva Travis had 31 assists for Edmonds-Woodway while Indira Carey-Boxley (19) and Sawyer Hiatt (11) combined for 30 kills to ignite the attack. Carey-Boxley also led the team in digs with 17, while Addy Pontak had 16 and Estefany Alarcon finished with 10. No individual stats were reported for Lynnwood.

View The Herald’s photo gallery of the game below.

Archbishop Murphy 3, Shorecrest 0

SHORELINE — The Wildcats (15-0, 12-0) cruised to a sweep of the Scots (5-10, 4-7), 25-15, 25-16, 25-15. Teuila Halalilo fueled the Archbishop Murphy offense with 25 assists while Emma Morgan-McAuliff (12) and Blythe Decker (nine) combined for 21 kills. Julia Navaluna led the defensive effort with 11 digs. Individual stats were not reported for Shorecrest.

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Mountlake Terrace 3, Shorewood 1

Wesco 4A

Lake Stevens 3, Mariner 0

EVERETT — The Vikings (16-0, 11-0) cruised to a straight-set win over the Marauders (1-14, 0-11), 25-12, 25-11, 25-13. Audrey Iseminger had six aces while Maddie Silvers put up five kills for Lake Stevens. Individual stats were not reported for Mariner.

1B District 1 Tournament

No. 3 Darrington 3, No. 6 Concrete 0

DARRINGTON — The Loggers (15-4) swept their league-rival Lions, 25-8, 25-10, 25-13, to start their district-playoff run in the quarterfinals. Lucy Stewart led the way with 10 kills while Sophie Ross put up nine aces. Avery Brown had 11 digs as Darrington will take on No. 2 Providence Classical Christian in the semifinal on Saturday.

No. 4 Shoreline Christian 3, No. 5 Grace Academy 1

SHORELINE — The Eagles (7-7) dropped their opening game of districts against the Chargers. Grace Academy will still have a chance to advance to Tri-Districts by way of the consolation bracket, as it will take on eighth-seeded Lummi Nation on Saturday in a loser-out, winner to Tri-Districts match. Individual stats and set scores were not reported.

District 1 1B Tournament (loser out)

No. 9 Lummi Nation 3, No. 8 Tulalip Heritage 1

EVERETT — The Hawks (3-10) saw their season come to a close in a first-round loss to the Blackhawks. Individual stats and set scores were not reported.

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GIRLS SWIMMING

Wesco North

Cascade, Everett, Jackson at Kamiak, score not reported