Glacier Peak ranked eighth, Lake No. 1 in AP football poll
Published 6:00 am Thursday, October 30, 2025
How a state panel of sports writers rates Washington high school football teams in the weekly Associated Press poll of 2025, by WIAA divisions, with won-lost record and total points (first-place votes in parentheses):
Class 4A
1. Lake Stevens (3) (8-0) 75
2. Puyallup (3) (8-0) 70
3. Gonzaga Prep (2) (8-0) 69
4. Graham-Kapowsin (8-0) 55
5. Chiawana (8-0) 50
6. Moses Lake (8-0) 33
7. Sumner (5-3) 31
8. Glacier Peak (7-1) 16
9. Richland (6-2) 13
10. Camas (6-2) 11
Others receiving votes: Kamiakin 10, Kennedy Catholic 4, Bothell 3.
Class 3A
1. O’Dea (7) (7-1) 79
2. Eastside Catholic (7-1) 70
3. Mount Tahoma (1) (8-0) 65
4. Bellevue (8-0) 54
5. Lakes (8-0) 43
6. Enumclaw (8-0) 41
7. Kennewick 29
8. Sedro-Woolley (8-0) 18
9. Mt. Spokane (7-1) 16
t-10. Rainier Beach (6-2) 6
t-10. Cheney (7-1) 6
Others receiving votes: Liberty (Renton) 5, Mountlake Terrace 5, Seattle Prep 2, Tacoma (Lincoln) 1.
Class 2A
1. Archbishop Murphy (6) (7-1) 69
2. Tumwater (1) (8-0) 60
3. East Valley (Yakima) (8-0) 50
4. Anacortes (6-2) 48
5. Orting (8-0) 45
6. Lynden (6-2) 42
7. Franklin Pierce (7-1) 22
8. Othello (7-1) 17
9. Sehome (5-3) 10
10. Olympic (7-1) 7
Others receiving votes: West Valley (Spokane) 6, W. F. West 5, Washougal 2, Steilacoom 1, Prosser 1.
Class 1A
1. Royal (7) (8-0) 70
2. Cashmere (7-1) 61
3. Cascade Christian (8-0) 53
4. Mount Baker (7-1) 48
5. Lynden Christian (7-1) 35
6. Montesano (7-1) 32
7. Seton Catholic (6-2) 30
8. Nooksack Valley (5-3) 18
9. La Center (7-1) 16
10. Zillah (6-2) 8
Others receiving votes: Rochester 4, King’s 4, Naches Valley 3, Colville 1, Life Christian Academy 1, Meridian 1.
Class 2B
1. Toledo (4) (8-0) 57
2. Tri-Cities Prep (1) (8-0) 54
3. Newport (1) (8-0) 51
4. Freeman (6-2) 41
5. Okanogan (6-2) 37
6. Adna (6-2) 20
t-7. Kittitas (8-0) 19
t-7. Onalaska (6-2) 19
9. Pe Ell/Willapa Valley (6-2) 10
t-10. Liberty Bell (6-2) 7
t-10. Napavine (4-4) 7
Others receiving votes: Colfax 5, Northwest Christian (Colbert) 3.
Class 1B
1. DeSales (Walla Walla) (3) (8-0) 48
2. Wahkiakum (2) (8-0) 47
3. Liberty Christian (7-1) 39
4. Almira/Coulee-Hartline (7-1) 32
5. Pomeroy (8-0) 20
Others receiving votes: Darrington 7, Naselle 7.
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Washington State Football Coaches Association Poll
Class 4A
1. Lake Stevens
2. Puyallup
3. Gonzaga Prep
4. Graham-Kapowsin
5. Chiawana
6. Sumner
7. Moses Lake
8. Camas
9. Bothell
10. Glacier Peak
Class 3A
1. O’Dea
2. Mount Tahoma
3. Eastside Catholic
4. Bellevue
5. Lakes
6. Kennewick
7. Enumclaw
8. Sedro-Woolley
9. Mt. Spokane
10. Tacoma (Lincoln)
Class 2A
1. Archbishop Murphy
2. Tumwater
3. East Valley (Yakima)
4. Orting
5. Anacortes
6. Lynden
7. Franklin Pierce
8. Othello
9. Olympic
10. W. F. West
Class 1A
1. Royal
2. Cashmere
3. Mount Baker
4. Lynden Christian
5. Cascade Christian
6. Montesano
7. Nooksack Valley
8. La Center
9. Rochester
10. Seton Catholic
Class 2B
1. Toledo
2. Tri-Cities Prep
3. Newport
4. Freeman
t-5. Onalaska
t-5. Okanogan
7. Adna
8. Kittitas
9. Napavine
10. Colfax
Others receiving votes: Colfax 5, Northwest Christian (Colbert) 3.
Class 1B
1. DeSales (Walla Walla)
2. Wahkiakum
3. Liberty Christian
4. Almira/Coulee-Hartline
5. Pomeroy
6. Naselle
7. Wilbur-Creston-Keller
8. Darrington
9. Garfield-Palouse
10. Odessa