Glacier Peak ranked eighth, Lake No. 1 in AP football poll

Glacier Peak quarterback Oliver Setterberg prepares for the snap during a non-league game against Snohomish on Sept. 12 at Veterans Memorial Stadium in Snohomish. (Qasim Ali / The Herald)

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Glacier Peak quarterback Oliver Setterberg prepares for the snap during a non-league game against Snohomish on Friday, Sept. 12, 2025 at Veterans Memorial Stadium in Snohomish, Wash. (Qasim Ali / The Herald)

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How a state panel of sports writers rates Washington high school football teams in the weekly Associated Press poll of 2025, by WIAA divisions, with won-lost record and total points (first-place votes in parentheses):

Class 4A

1. Lake Stevens (3) (8-0) 75

2. Puyallup (3) (8-0) 70

3. Gonzaga Prep (2) (8-0) 69

4. Graham-Kapowsin (8-0) 55

5. Chiawana (8-0) 50

6. Moses Lake (8-0) 33

7. Sumner (5-3) 31

8. Glacier Peak (7-1) 16

9. Richland (6-2) 13

10. Camas (6-2) 11

Others receiving votes: Kamiakin 10, Kennedy Catholic 4, Bothell 3.

Class 3A

1. O’Dea (7) (7-1) 79

2. Eastside Catholic (7-1) 70

3. Mount Tahoma (1) (8-0) 65

4. Bellevue (8-0) 54

5. Lakes (8-0) 43

6. Enumclaw (8-0) 41

7. Kennewick 29

8. Sedro-Woolley (8-0) 18

9. Mt. Spokane (7-1) 16

t-10. Rainier Beach (6-2) 6

t-10. Cheney (7-1) 6

Others receiving votes: Liberty (Renton) 5, Mountlake Terrace 5, Seattle Prep 2, Tacoma (Lincoln) 1.

Class 2A

1. Archbishop Murphy (6) (7-1) 69

2. Tumwater (1) (8-0) 60

3. East Valley (Yakima) (8-0) 50

4. Anacortes (6-2) 48

5. Orting (8-0) 45

6. Lynden (6-2) 42

7. Franklin Pierce (7-1) 22

8. Othello (7-1) 17

9. Sehome (5-3) 10

10. Olympic (7-1) 7

Others receiving votes: West Valley (Spokane) 6, W. F. West 5, Washougal 2, Steilacoom 1, Prosser 1.

Class 1A

1. Royal (7) (8-0) 70

2. Cashmere (7-1) 61

3. Cascade Christian (8-0) 53

4. Mount Baker (7-1) 48

5. Lynden Christian (7-1) 35

6. Montesano (7-1) 32

7. Seton Catholic (6-2) 30

8. Nooksack Valley (5-3) 18

9. La Center (7-1) 16

10. Zillah (6-2) 8

Others receiving votes: Rochester 4, King’s 4, Naches Valley 3, Colville 1, Life Christian Academy 1, Meridian 1.

Class 2B

1. Toledo (4) (8-0) 57

2. Tri-Cities Prep (1) (8-0) 54

3. Newport (1) (8-0) 51

4. Freeman (6-2) 41

5. Okanogan (6-2) 37

6. Adna (6-2) 20

t-7. Kittitas (8-0) 19

t-7. Onalaska (6-2) 19

9. Pe Ell/Willapa Valley (6-2) 10

t-10. Liberty Bell (6-2) 7

t-10. Napavine (4-4) 7

Others receiving votes: Colfax 5, Northwest Christian (Colbert) 3.

Class 1B

1. DeSales (Walla Walla) (3) (8-0) 48

2. Wahkiakum (2) (8-0) 47

3. Liberty Christian (7-1) 39

4. Almira/Coulee-Hartline (7-1) 32

5. Pomeroy (8-0) 20

Others receiving votes: Darrington 7, Naselle 7.

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Washington State Football Coaches Association Poll

Class 4A

1. Lake Stevens

2. Puyallup

3. Gonzaga Prep

4. Graham-Kapowsin

5. Chiawana

6. Sumner

7. Moses Lake

8. Camas

9. Bothell

10. Glacier Peak

Class 3A

1. O’Dea

2. Mount Tahoma

3. Eastside Catholic

4. Bellevue

5. Lakes

6. Kennewick

7. Enumclaw

8. Sedro-Woolley

9. Mt. Spokane

10. Tacoma (Lincoln)

Class 2A

1. Archbishop Murphy

2. Tumwater

3. East Valley (Yakima)

4. Orting

5. Anacortes

6. Lynden

7. Franklin Pierce

8. Othello

9. Olympic

10. W. F. West

Class 1A

1. Royal

2. Cashmere

3. Mount Baker

4. Lynden Christian

5. Cascade Christian

6. Montesano

7. Nooksack Valley

8. La Center

9. Rochester

10. Seton Catholic

Class 2B

1. Toledo

2. Tri-Cities Prep

3. Newport

4. Freeman

t-5. Onalaska

t-5. Okanogan

7. Adna

8. Kittitas

9. Napavine

10. Colfax

Others receiving votes: Colfax 5, Northwest Christian (Colbert) 3.

Class 1B

1. DeSales (Walla Walla)

2. Wahkiakum

3. Liberty Christian

4. Almira/Coulee-Hartline

5. Pomeroy

6. Naselle

7. Wilbur-Creston-Keller

8. Darrington

9. Garfield-Palouse

10. Odessa