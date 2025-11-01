Murphy, Granite Falls, Lake clinch league titles

Prep football roundup for Friday, Oct. 31:

(Note for coaches/scorekeepers: To report results and statistics, email sports@heraldnet.com. Please report results by 10:30 p.m.)

FRIDAY

Wesco 4A

Glacier Peak 52, Kamiak 9

SNOHOMISH — Sophomore QB Oliver Setterburg followed a five-TD performance last week with six passing scores to push the Grizzlies to 7-1 overall (5-1 league). Zach Albright hauled in two of those scores while Kalell Chim, Matt Kowalski, Misha Sholuk and Isaiah Owens all caught TDs. Owens also rushed for a score to punctuate the dominant win in which Glacier Peak clinched second place in the league. Individual stats were not reported for Kamiak (2-7, 2-4).

Lake Stevens 55, Arlington 7

LAKE STEVENS — The Vikings (9-0, 6-0) clinch head coach Tom Tri’s 13th league title in a dominant win over the Eagles. Lake Stevens QB Blake Moser through for 227 yards and four TDs while rushing for 48 yards and two scores in about two and a half quarters of play. RB Jayvian Ferrell rushed for 81 yards and a score while catching a TD. Seth Price (75 receiving yards), Kekoa Okiyama (57 receiving yards) and Maxten Cook (78 receiving yards) all caught scores as well. RB Dirci Ngondo was a bright spot for Arlington (4-5, 4-2), picking up 116 scrimmage yards on two touches for one TD.

Read The Herald’s full report of the game HERE.

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Mariner 27, Cascade 7

Wesco 3A Crossovers

Sedro-Woolley 28, Mountlake Terrace 7

SEDRO-WOOLLEY — The 9-0 Cubs handed the Hawks (8-1) their first loss of 2025 as Kolyn Rochester rushed for 111 yards and a TD while Nate Gahan had 10 tackles and two sacks for Sedro-Woolley. Owen Boswell led Terrace with 13 rushes for 71 yards and a TD.

Shorewood 17, Mount Vernon 14

MOUNT VERNON — The Stormrays (8-2) scored a touchdown as time expired to down the Bulldogs.

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Stanwood 49, Everett 28

Snohomish 39, Meadowdale 14

Emerald Sound

Granite Falls 20, King’s 14

GRANITE FALLS — Trailing 14-0 late in the second half, the Tigers (8-1, 3-0) clinched the league title by scoring 20 unanswered points against the Knights (5-4, 2-1). Beau Everson carried the load for Granite Falls with 120 yards and two touchdowns on 27 rushes. Josh Roberts added three carries for 44 yards. Parker Kern caught two passes for 32 yards and a TD. James Pray led the Tigers defense with seven tackles, two assists, and a tackle for a loss. Gino Howard added 6 tackles and two passes defensed, including a game-clinching interception.

For King’s, Trey Dennison tallied nine carries for 69 yards and two TDs, while Cooper Ward added 18 carries for 67 yards.

Northwest

Archbishop Murphy 56, Sehome 7

EVERETT — The Wildcats (8-0, 8-0) clinched the league title with a runaway win over the Mariners. Individual stats were not reported.

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Anacortes 42, Marysville Pilchuck 0

Northwest 1B

Tulalip Heritage 78, Quilcene 6

Darrington def. Muckleshoot Tribal (forfeit)

Non-league

Jackson 35, Lynnwood 24

Oak Harbor 50, Monroe 33

THURSDAY

Shorecrest 33, Marysville Getchell 27

SATURDAY

Ferndale 35, Edmonds-Woodway 27

FERNDALE — The Warriors (5-4) led 21-7 at halftime, but couldn’t hang on as the Golden Eagles (4-5) claimed a berth to the Round of 32 playoffs. E-W sophomore quarterback George Gizzi threw for 358 yards and three touchdowns, relying on top targets Zach Gizzi (six catches, 98 yards) and Cruz Escandon (six catches, 94 yards, two TDs). Carmelo LaRocca rushed for 75 yards and a TD on 22 carries.