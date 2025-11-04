Edmonds council results: Chen, Eck, Barnett elected

EVERETT — Front-runners in Edmonds City Council races continued to emerge Monday as early results rolled in.

The election comes as the city of Edmonds tries to find solutions for its budget deficit, including a $14.5 million property tax levy lid lift that also appeared on the November ballot. Candidates in this year’s race focused on increasing revenue amid the budget crisis, creating more housing variety and fostering public safety.

Edmonds City Council members make $21,076 per year, a city spokesperson said in July.

The county will continue releasing results throughout the week and certify results Nov. 25. Check heraldnet.com after 5 p.m. each day for the latest results.

Position 1

Incumbent Chris Eck will retain her seat with 63.3% of the vote as of Monday. Newcomer Glenda Krull trailed with 36.5%.

Eck has served on the Edmonds City Council since 2024. She formerly served as the vice president of programs for Volunteers of America Western Washington. Her priorities include attracting more businesses to Highway 99, increasing housing variety and abundance, and finding more ways to increase revenue. She voted to place the $14.5 million levy lid lift on the ballot.

“Throughout this entire campaign I was moved by the outpouring of support and love from community leaders, elected officials, organizations, labor, volunteers, and everyone in between,” Eck said in a statement to The Daily Herald on Tuesday night. “The support I felt was a true testament to the spirit of Edmonds. … With this vote of support and confidence I will continue to work to help solve our city’s toughest challenges and bring real solutions based in respect and equity.”

Krull has worked in real estate for more than 28 years and is currently a managing broker for Seattle-based Windermere Real Estate. Her campaign focused on increasing transparency with the public and creating measurable goals for city departments. She said she would want to increase revenue by implementing paid parking for visitors and encouraging big-box stores on Highway 99. She would have voted against the levy lid lift if she was on the council, she said in an October interview.

“While early results show that Chris Eck will retain her seat on the Edmonds City Council, I want to extend my sincere congratulations to her,” Krull said in a statement on Facebook on Wednesday morning. “I will continue serving our community through the Edmonds Chamber of Commerce and other local organizations because my commitment to Edmonds doesn’t end with an election. Together, we’ll keep pushing for fiscal responsibility, common sense, and a city government that listens to its people.”

As of Tuesday, Eck had raised $44,049 in campaign contributions, state filings show. Krull raised $35,346.

Position 2

Will Chen will retain his Position 2 seat after earning 88.3% of the vote as of Wednesday. Chen was up against Jessica Bachman, who withdrew from the Position 2 race in August, citing personal reasons. Bachman’s name still appeared on the ballot.

Chen has served on the City Council since 2022. He runs his own accounting firm in Edmonds. His priorities include supporting small businesses, encouraging responsible economic development and supporting public safety. He voted against placing the levy lid lift on the ballot.

As of Tuesday, Chen had raised $23,076 in campaign contributions, state filings show.

Position 3

In a race between two political newcomers, Erika Barnett secured the Position 3 seat over Alex Newman. Barnett had 52.1% of the vote, and Newman had 47.8% of the vote as of Monday.

Barnett is a co-owner of Salish Sea Brewing Company, which has two locations in Edmonds. Her priorities include public safety, fiscal responsibility and maintaining quality of life for Edmonds residents. She supports raising revenue through paid parking and sales taxes and having the city go through a financial audit before raising property taxes.

Newman is the executive director of American Red Cross Northwest Washington. His campaign focused on public safety, affordability and environmental protection. He supports the levy lid lift and wants to address the city’s budget crisis through revenues that have less of a burden on Edmonds residents.

“While this campaign didn’t end the way I had hoped, I know we made a difference on the city and in the public discourse,” Newman said in a statement Saturday. “It is always important for new people to engage and make their voices heard, and I hope to continue to show new generations that we can make real change.”

In the primary, Barnett landed slightly ahead of Newman with 49% of the vote. Newman earned 42% of the vote.

As of Tuesday, Barnett had raised $27,590 in campaign contributions, state filings show. Newman raised $18,608.

Clarification: This article has been updated to clarify that Chris Eck no longer works for Volunteers of America Western Washington.

Jenna Peterson: 425-339-3486; jenna.peterson@heraldnet.com; X: @jennarpetersonn.