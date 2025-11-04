Incumbents maintain leads for Marysville City Council

EVERETT — Incumbents remain on the path to retaining their seats on the Marysville City Council, early results show.

Marysville City Council members receive an annual salary of $20,281.

Position 1

Incumbent Peter Condyles will likely retain his Position 1 seat, results on Thursday indicated. Condyles had 56.9% of the vote while challenger John Snow had 42.8% of the vote.

Condyles was appointed to the City Council in 2022 and elected in 2023. He works as a vice president at a land use and economic development firm and is the president of the Marysville Historical Society. His priorities include attracting new businesses and growing existing businesses, lowering the cost of living and improving transportation infrastructure, he told The Herald in September.

Snow retired after 13 years in the Navy and is working on a degree in education. His priorities include engaging the public in the city’s safety, infrastructure and accountability, he told The Herald in September.

As of Tuesday, Condyles raised $34,277 in campaign contributions. Snow raised $5,052.

Position 2

Incumbent Mark James appears likely to be reelected to Position 2 on the Marysville City Council over challenger Chris Davis, results on Thursday indicated. James had 59.4% of the vote. Davis received 40.3%

James was first elected to the City Council in 2018. He is the owner of Hometown Values Savings Magazine and a Snohomish County planning commissioner. His priorities include improving transportation infrastructure, public safety and fiscal responsibility, he told The Herald in October.

Davis said he focuses on community service as an outreach chaplain and member of the Marysville Community Emergency Response Team. His priorities include public safety and ensuring due process, supporting small businesses and investing in road infrastructure, he told The Herald in September.

As of Tuesday, James raised $6,085 in campaign contributions. Davis raised $1,407.

Position 3

Elementary school teacher and scoutmaster Dan Perkins will likely earn the Position 3 on the Marysville City Council, results on Thursday indicated. Perkins had 59.1% of the vote while Amber Cantu had 40.1% of the vote.

Perkins teaches fifth graders at Pinewood Elementary and has volunteered with the Boy Scouts for 16 years. His priorities include public safety, creating an affordable community and fiscal responsibility, he told the Herald in October.

Currently a substitute teacher, Cantu has worked as a family service counselor. Her priorities include bolstering senior care and mental health services, public safety and spending responsibly while keeping taxes low, she told The Herald in October.

As of Tuesday, Cantu raised $3,054 in campaign contributions. Perkins opted for mini reporting, meaning campaign contributions do not need to be reported if less than $7,000 was raised and spent.

Position 4

Incumbent Michael Stevens is likely to earn back the Position 4 seat, results on Thursday indicated. Stevens had 62.7% of the vote while challenger Lauren Tapp had just under 37% of the vote.

Stevens was first elected to the City Council in 2010. He works as an architect and is also an elected member of the Marysville Fire District board of directors. His priorities include job creation and affordability, transportation infrastructure and fiscal responsibility, he told the Herald in October.

Tapp helps servicemen and their families pursue higher education. She was also an inaugural staff member at Cascadia College and worked in the Office of the Registrar at the University of Washington. Her priorities include creating family-wage jobs and affordability, food security and veteran care, she told The Herald in October.

As of Tuesday, Stevens raised $6,956 in campaign contributions. Tapp opted for mini reporting, meaning campaign contributions do not need to be reported if less than $7,000 was raised and spent.

The election results will be certified Nov. 25.

Taylor Scott Richmond: 425-339-3046; taylor.richmond@heraldnet.com; X: @BTayOkay