Challenger in Position 2 likely to unseat incumbent in Lake Stevens.

Swipe or click to see more

Swipe or click to see more

Swipe or click to see more

Swipe or click to see more

Swipe or click to see more

Swipe or click to see more

Swipe or click to see more

Swipe or click to see more

Swipe or click to see more

Swipe or click to see more

Swipe or click to see more

Swipe or click to see more

Swipe or click to see more

EVERETT — Election results continued to roll in Thursday night for four Lake Stevens City Council contested races.

City Council members earn an annual salary of $12,000. The county will continue counting ballots throughout the week and will certify election results Nov. 25.

Position 1

Political newcomer Sabina Araya led with 53.1% of the vote, early results on Thursday indicated. Incumbent Kim Daughtry trailed with 46.6% of the vote.

Araya is the assistant transit director for the City of Everett and was previously the long-range planning manager at Community Transit. She is also on the Puget Sound Regional Council Transit Operators Committee and the Regional Transit-Oriented Development Committee. Her priorities include improving transparency, promoting city growth, addressing traffic and maintaining a balanced budget.

Daughtry, a house remodeler, was first elected to the City Council in 2009 and is a member of the Puget Sound Regional Council Transportation Policy Board and Community Transit Board of Directors. His priorities include city growth, public safety and fiscal responsibility.

Daughtry and Araya opted for mini reporting with the Public Disclosure Commission, which does not require campaigns to file contributions if they raise and spend less than $7,000.

Position 2

Small business owner Brian McManus was on his way to unseating incumbent Gary Petershagen Thursday night with 66.2% of the vote. Petershagen trailed with 33.3% of the vote.

McManus was appointed as a Lake Stevens salary commissioner in 2021. He is vice chair of the city’s Civil Service Commission while also serving as the president of the North Sound Police Foundation and on the advisory board for the Coalition for Common Sense in Government Procurement. He is the owner of Lake Stevens Brewing Company and a senior advisor at Amazon Business. McManus’ priorities include increasing transparency, city growth, financial responsibility and public safety.

Petershagen was first elected to the city council in 2016 and has been reelected twice since then. He owns a business dealing in real estate development and another that provides inspection services to the construction lending industry. Petershagen’s main priorities include growth, public safety and the U.S. 2 trestle.

As of Thursday, Petershagen raised $14,890 in campaign contributions, according to state filings. McManus raised $4,091.

Position 6

Youth mentor Tosha Edwards had a narrow lead over incumbent Steve Ewing in the race for Position 6, results on Thursday indicated. Edwards led with 51.6% of the vote, while Ewing trailed with 48.1%.

Edwards is a political newcomer who has worked for 11 years as a case manager and curriculum coordinator for Youth Re-Engagement at Everett Community College. Her priorities include transparency, public safety and city growth.

Ewing was elected to the city council in 2019. He works at the Monroe Correctional Complex as an administrative hearing officer and has worked in mental health and community correction officer roles in Washington since 2002. Ewing’s priorities include the U.S. 2 trestle, parks, public safety and new businesses.

As of Thursday, Ewing raised $14,140 in campaign contributions, according to state filings. Edwards raised $8,428.

Position 7

Engineer Nathan Packard led Thursday night with 58.6% of the vote. Counselor Katherine McAllister trailed with 41% of the vote.

Packard is a member of the Lake Stevens Planning Commission and works as an engineering manager at Boeing Aerodynamics. Packard’s priorities include infrastructure, recreation and community engagement.

McAllister worked for 10 years as an attendant counselor at Fircrest Residential Habilitation Center for the Washington State Department of Social and Health Services. Her priorities include transparency, infrastructure and park accessibility.

As of Thursday, Packard had raised $5,694 for his campaign, according to state filings. McAllister opted for mini reporting with the Public Disclosure Commission, which does not require campaigns to file contributions if they raise and spend less than $7,000.

Jenna Millikan: 425-339-3035; jenna.millikan@heraldnet.com; X: @JennaMillikan