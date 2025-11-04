Marine retains Mukilteo mayoral seat

EVERETT — Results showed Mukilteo’s incumbent mayor held on to a lead against his challenger while two races for City Council seats saw wider margins.

Mukilteo’s mayor and city council members serve four-year terms. The mayor earns $70,800 per year and council members earn $10,992 per year.

Snohomish County will certify election results Nov. 25.

Mayor

Joe Marine, the incumbent mayor and longtime Mukilteo elected official, will retain his seat as mayor, results Monday showed, as he earned 51.0% of the vote compared to challenger Steve Schmalz, a current city council member who earned 48.6% of the vote.

Marine’s top priorities are preserving Mukilteo’s small-town feel, relieving the tax burden, and improving public safety. During his campaign, he highlighted his experience in office, touting his work building projects like the Rosehill Community Center, preserving the vast Japanese Gulch and implementing new traffic cameras to curb speeding.

He said the city’s finances were in good shape, citing new revenues the city collected since it had approved a budget that was set to leave Mukilteo $2.6 million short of a city requirement to keep at least two months’ worth of operating expenses in reserves by the end of 2026. In regard to the emergency medical service levy, he supports the measure and wants to continue conversations about how best to expand service levels and staffing at the department.

Schmalz’s campaign focused on public safety, managing the city budget and improving communication with residents. While on the council, he’s been outspoken in his concern over the city’s financial situation, and said Mukilteo’s spending is unsustainable. In November 2024, he voted against the city’s 2025-26 biennial budget.

He said that he would use a mix of cuts and revenue growth to balance the budget, and said his budgets would not use any fund balance. He also hoped to find funding to trail maintenance, bring a farmers market to the city and secure additional funding to provide water safety equipment to the fire department.

Marine reported $21,020 in campaign contributions as of Nov. 3. Schmalz reported $12,933 in campaign contributions.

City Council Position 1

Former City Council member Bob Champion will serve on the council once again after he received more votes than Ilona Van Duser, the chair of Mukilteo’s Diversity, Equity and Inclusion Commission, in the race for the Position 1 seat on the dais.

Results showed Champion with 57.9% of the vote while Van Duser had earned 41.8% as of Monday.

Champion’s top priorities include the city budget and keeping Mukilteo “unique, beautiful and small,” he previously said. He said he would work with council members and draw on experience from the private sector to find ways to make government spending more efficient, as well as generate more revenue.

Van Duser’s top priorities include funding fire and emergency medical services, making progress on the waterfront redevelopment and making sure growth in the city is carefully planned. She said she supports the EMS levy on the ballot and hopes to find a longer-term revenue solution to increase staffing levels. She also said the city is in a healthier financial position than others may think, but emphasized she would continue to look for efficiencies.

The Position 1 seat is currently held by council member Louis Harris, who did not file to run for reelection.

Both Van Duser and Champion filed mini reporting campaigns with the state Public Disclosure Commission, meaning they do not have to file contribution or expenditure reports but cannot raise or spend more than $7,000 on their campaigns.

City Council Position 2

James Sterba, a senior procurement manager at Boeing, will serve on the Mukilteo City Council after receiving 54.9% of the vote against Carolyn Carlson, a former manager for the United States Postal Service, who earned 44.8% as of Monday.

Sterba’s top priorities are protecting the look and feel of Mukilteo and supporting the city’s first responders. He said that he would oppose developments that don’t fit with established neighborhoods, and would keep a watchful eye on the city budget while attempting to grow revenue through economic development efforts.

Carlson’s top priorities include addressing the city budget and giving more say to seniors in the community. She said she would work to leverage public-private partnerships and encourage volunteering as measures toward balancing the budget, along with encouraging the waterfront redevelopment project. Carlson also advocated for establishing an office of neighborhoods and opening a senior center.

The Position 2 seat is currently held by council president Tom Jordal, who did not file to run for reelection.

As of Nov. 3, Carlson reported $6,048 in campaign contributions and Sterba reported $5,064 in campaign contributions.

City Council Position 3

Don Doran, a former mayor of Mukilteo, is running unopposed for the Position 3 seat and received 97.5% of the vote as of Thursday. The seat is currently held by Schmalz.

Will Geschke: 425-339-3443; william.geschke@heraldnet.com; X: @willgeschke.