Archbishop Murphy volleyball one win from state

Archbishop Murphy sophomore setter/pin hitter Teuila Halalilo hits the ball in a Wesco 3A/2A South matchup against Edmonds-Woodway in Everett, Wash., on Oct. 9, 2024. The unranked Wildcats won 3-1 and handed the No. 10 Warriors their first loss of the season. (Taras McCurdie / The Herald)

Prep roundup for Wednesday, Nov. 5:

(Note for coaches/scorekeepers: To report results and statistics, email sports@heraldnet.com. Please report results by 10:30 p.m.)

VOLLEYBALL

2A District 1 Tournament (loser out)

No. 2 Archbishop Murphy 3, No. 7 Anacortes 0

BELLINGHAM — The Wildcats (18-1) swept their second straight consolation-bracket game to advance to a District 1-District 5 crossover game for the last remaining spot in the state tournament. Archbishop Murphy will take on Prosser in a winner-to-state, loser-out home game at 4 p.m. on Saturday. Individual stats were not reported for Wednesday’s game.

1A District 2 Tournament (loser out)

No. 8 Overlake 3, No. 2 Granite Falls

GRANITE FALLS — The Tigers (15-5) saw their season come to an end in a tough 16-25, 25-22, 25-16, 16-25, 16-14 thriller to the Owls. Vilo Cavuilati’s balanced effort of 25 kills and 11 digs powered Granite Falls, while Georgia Natseos finished with 36 assists. Kirie Finchum led the defense with 17 digs in the loss.

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GIRLS SOCCER

4A District 1/2 Tournament (loser out)

No. 2 Lake Stevens 2, No. 4 Jackson 1

LAKE STEVENS — The defending state champion Vikings (15-1-1) recovered from a quarterfinal upset loss, downing league rival Jackson (10-6-1) in a close loser-out consolation game. Noelani Tupua and Cora Jones each scored for Lake Stevens, while Stella Shaw had the lone goal for Jackson. The Vikings will host No. 3 Bothell at 2 p.m. on Saturday in a winner-to-state, loser-out match.

Read The Herald’s full report of the game HERE.