Archbishop Murphy volleyball one win from state
Published 10:38 pm Wednesday, November 5, 2025
Prep roundup for Wednesday, Nov. 5:
(Note for coaches/scorekeepers: To report results and statistics, email sports@heraldnet.com. Please report results by 10:30 p.m.)
VOLLEYBALL
2A District 1 Tournament (loser out)
No. 2 Archbishop Murphy 3, No. 7 Anacortes 0
BELLINGHAM — The Wildcats (18-1) swept their second straight consolation-bracket game to advance to a District 1-District 5 crossover game for the last remaining spot in the state tournament. Archbishop Murphy will take on Prosser in a winner-to-state, loser-out home game at 4 p.m. on Saturday. Individual stats were not reported for Wednesday’s game.
1A District 2 Tournament (loser out)
No. 8 Overlake 3, No. 2 Granite Falls
GRANITE FALLS — The Tigers (15-5) saw their season come to an end in a tough 16-25, 25-22, 25-16, 16-25, 16-14 thriller to the Owls. Vilo Cavuilati’s balanced effort of 25 kills and 11 digs powered Granite Falls, while Georgia Natseos finished with 36 assists. Kirie Finchum led the defense with 17 digs in the loss.
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GIRLS SOCCER
4A District 1/2 Tournament (loser out)
No. 2 Lake Stevens 2, No. 4 Jackson 1
LAKE STEVENS — The defending state champion Vikings (15-1-1) recovered from a quarterfinal upset loss, downing league rival Jackson (10-6-1) in a close loser-out consolation game. Noelani Tupua and Cora Jones each scored for Lake Stevens, while Stella Shaw had the lone goal for Jackson. The Vikings will host No. 3 Bothell at 2 p.m. on Saturday in a winner-to-state, loser-out match.