Everett, Snohomish volleyball keep seasons alive

Everett junior Ava Gonzalez serves the ball during the Seagulls’ 3-1 win against Glacier Peak at Everett High School on Sept. 15. (Joe Pohoryles / The Herald)

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Everett junior Ava Gonzalez serves the ball during the Seagulls’ 3-1 win against Glacier Peak at Everett High School on Sept. 15, 2025. (Joe Pohoryles / The Herald)

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Prep girls soccer roundup for Tuesday, Nov. 4:

(Note for coaches/scorekeepers: To report results and statistics, email sports@heraldnet.com. Please report results by 10:30 p.m.)

VOLLEYBALL

3A District 1 Tournament (loser-out)

No. 6 Everett 3, No. 11 Oak Harbor 0

EVERETT — The Seagulls (11-6) won by set scores of (25-17, 25-17 and 25-20) to earn a spot in the double-elimination portion of the bracket. Ava Gonzalez led the way with 18 kills, three aces and eight digs, while Ava Urbanozo tallied (two kills, 31 assists and eight digs. Freshmen Josie Orth (seven kills) and Elsa Breeden (four aces) also helped keep Everett’s season alive.

No. 9 Meadowdale 3, No. 9 Shorecrest 1

LYNNWOOD — The Mavericks moved to the double-elimination portion of the tournament, where they will play at No. 1 Stanwood 6 p.m. Tuesday.

Read The Herald’s report of the game HERE.

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No. 5 Snohomish 3, No. 12 Lynnwood 0

No. 10 Mount Vernon 3, No. 7 Shorewood 0

1B Tri-District Tournament

Neah Bay 3, Darrington 1

Fellowship Christian 3, Darrington 1

1B Tri-District Tournament (loser out)

Northwest Christian 3, Grace Academy 0

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GIRLS SOCCER

3A District Tournament (loser out)

No. 4 Edmonds-Woodway 2, No. 2 Shorecrest 1

SHORELINE — The Warriors (12-4-3) earned a bid to the state tournament for the first time since 2018 off a late goal from Bella Dreitzler, while the Scots (10-5-4) were eliminated.

Read The Herald’s report of the game HERE.

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FOOTBALL

Non-league

Shorecrest 38, Cascade 22

Squalicum 14, Edmonds-Woodway 12

Meadowdale 34, North Creek 28