Democracy is worth staying, fighting for

In response to a recent letter to the editor suggesting we offer money and a plane ticket to those who do not like living in this country’s democracy:

With what is left of a democracy that is quickly dwindling in this autocratic administration, many proud and patriotic citizens are fighting to save what is left of it. It is our right and responsibility to speak out against tyranny. To fight for our constitutional rights and freedoms before Donald Trump completes the full fulfillment of Project 2025.

The suggested solution is to simply go along with the harm and destruction being deployed every day, in more audacious ways. That requires no thinking, no action, and displays an ignorance to our Constitution and the laws and rights it stands for. That view on politics and what is happening, is the very old proclamation of “America: love it or leave it.”

Educated and informed patriots get involved and challenge our government when they see facts and happenings that are contrary to our well established separation of powers, and a dictatorship of our democracy. We are not (yet) ruled by a king. Take some time to read our Constitution, Bill of Rights, and all of the constitutional amendments. Then read Project 2025 (which our lying leader falsely claims he never heard of), and compare them with the facts. That means get educated beyond Faux News and One Merica. Education is empowering. No harm in trying it out. Might even give you rise to be a real patriot.

Rob Dietz

Arlington