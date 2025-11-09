Federal budget cuts require us to help neighbors

We, as a community, have an opportunity now. We know, that the president, is going to expend great effort to reduce the budgetary deficit, which is a threat to our stability as a nation. We can put our hands and shoulders to what are challenging times, or we can assign blame.

I recently met a troop of Brownies at the mall who were asking for baby formula, wipes and diapers. Their shining young faces and smiles had me at “Hello.” I did not know formula was so expensive! The girls and their moms work with a local effort to help women, newborns, and children, the youngest of our citizens as funding is reduced. We can debate, argue and blame, but it cannot match the strength of working together to solve what confronts us.

Together, working hard, we can make a difference, in the lives of others who want help. There are dozens of ways to fix these problems. Let’s get to work.

Gary Goins

Everett