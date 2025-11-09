How will CT’s Gold Line cope with traffic?

In theory Community Transit’s Gold Line sounds great, an express way for travelers using the bus system to have a speedier option to get to their destination (“After engagement, surveys show proposed Gold Line is popular,” The Herald, Oct. 27).

The reality for all the remaining travelers in their respective automobiles will be quite different. Broadway is the only north-south alternative to get to Marysville from Everett other than I-5. Now imagine when there is an issue that stops or backs up the freeway traffic and all those poor souls who thought that they could use that alternative route?

Many times Broadway is flush with traffic and all of the traffic lights make the move slower. There have been times when the people stuck in traffic then try to bypass the mess through the neighborhoods and come out at the various intersections and then it really gets hectic! Just ask anybody who has ever been stuck in one of those situations that when their normal commute has gone from potentially 30 minutes to several hours.

Duane Dow

Everett