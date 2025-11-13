Monroe, Everett claim state berths with upsets Thursday

Prep roundup for Thursday, Nov. 13:

(Note for coaches/scorekeepers: To report results and statistics, email sports@heraldnet.com. Please report results by 10:30 p.m.)

3A District 1 Tournament (winner to state)

No. 4 Monroe 3, No. 1 Stanwood 2

STANWOOD — Led by Shannara Peebles’ 29 kills, 19 digs and two aces, Monroe (15-4 overall) claimed a state berth with an upset over the Spartans (14-3), who did not lose a league match during the regular season.

Monroe won the first two sets, which were extended as neither team could claim the required two-point margin. The Bearcats won those sets by scores of 31-29 and 27-25 before Stanwood bounced back with 25-23 and 25-21 wins. Monroe took the decisive fifth match 15-12.

Kiah Dunbar set Monroe’s single-match block record with 12 to go along with four digs and four kills. Maddie Walker (21 digs, nine assists, three aces), Avery Ray (14 digs, 23 assists) and Naia Atalig also contributed to what Monroe volleyball coach Jami Walker called “a crazy five-set battle.”

The Bearcats will play Everett for the district title, 2:30 p.m. at Stanwood H.S. Stanwood faces tenth-seeded Mount Vernon, 10 a.m. Saturday in the Spartans’ gym with a state berth on the line.

No. 6 Everett 3, No. 2 Ferndale 2

STANWOOD — Two days after beating No. 3 Edmonds-Woodway, the Seagulls (14-6 overall) knocked off the second seed. Everett will take on Monroe for the district title, 2:30 p.m. at Stanwood H.S.

3A District 1 Tournament (loser out)

No. 10 Mount Vernon 3, No. 3 Edmonds-Woodway 2

STANWOOD — The Warriors saw their season come to an end with a 12-7 record. Indira Carey-Boxley posted 26 kills, 14 digs and three aces in the loss, while Sawyer Hiatt added 12 kills.

No. 5 Snohomish 3, No. 8 Meadowdale 1

Snohomish (12-8 overall) advanced to a winner-to-state match against second-seeded Fernade, noon Saturday at Stanwood H.S. The Mavericks finished their season 8-11.

4A District 1-2 Tournament

No. 2 Lake Stevens 3, No. 6 Mount Si 0

LAKE STEVENS — The Vikings moved on to the tournament championship game, noon Saturday at Jackson H.S.

Read The Herald’s report of the match HERE.

4A District 1-2 Tournament (loser out)

No. 4 Kamiak 3, No. 11 Arlington 1

MUKILTEO — The Knights (15-4 overall) moved on to a winner-to-state game, 10 a.m. Saturday at Jackson H.S. Arlington’s season ended with a 10-10 record.

No. 3 Eastlake 3, No. 8 Glacier Peak 2

SAMMAMISH — Glacier Peak (12-9 overall) saw its season come to an end.

1B State Tournament

YAKIMA — Darrington entered the state tournament as the No. 10 seed, and opened Wednesday with a 3-1 loss to Almira Coulee Hartline by set scores of 25-20, 20-25, 25-22 and 25-21.

The Loggers rebounded in the consolation bracket on Wednesday with a 3-0 win (25-22, 27-25, 25-20) over No. 15 Valley Christian. No. 14 Taholah then knocked Darrington out of the tournament, 3-1 (10-25, 25-15, 25-22, 26-16).