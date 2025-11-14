What if a president abused executive powers?

I hear by the news that Learning Resources Inc. v Trump has been argued recently before the Supreme Court. I’m given to understand

that the outcome will determine whether the president will get unlimited power to do as he pleases. On its face it sounds reasonable to let our chief executive be able to proclaim what is best for the country, declare just laws, and execute them without a lot of bureaucratic red tape. That would be all to the good for now.

But what if in the future a president were to come along who was thoroughly corrupt and wanted to use his office to enrich himself and his family and his pals, punish and intimidate his critics, use the military and secret police to terrorize the civilian population by violent public arrests with no chance to appeal? And the Congress were too cowardly or compromised ro check his power?

With a hand-picked, doctrinaire Supreme Court predisposed to approve the acts of their sponsor and soul mate?

We cannot see the future. If such a power were to be given now and later fall into the wrong hands, then we should be very sorry indeed.

Charles DeBruler

Everett