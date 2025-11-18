Where are cartoons lampooning Kamala Harris?

I agree with a recent letter writer, The Herald Opinion page’s cartoons about the GOP and Trump, are really boring. Day after day you slam Trump via cartoons. Mix things up, target whats-her-name Harris. But that will never happen because The Herald endorsed her.

How about a Harris cartoon, guffawing with a crude, noisy laugh. How about a border wall cartoon?

The Herald has a “sour-grapes” mentality. She lost and is a person no one wants anymore.

Bruce A. Ferguson

Snohomish