Letter: A possible transit merger should be on a ballot

There are ongoing discussions about potentially consolidating Everett Transit into Community Transit, and many residents may not realize this decision could be made without a public vote.

In the past, changes of this scale typically required a vote of the people. Under current state law, however, City Council can approve annexation into a regional transit system without going to the voters, even though they still have the option to put it on the ballot. A decision that affects taxes, fares, and access to essential services should not be made without direct voter input.

Cost is a major concern. Everett residents currently pay about 0.6% in sales tax for Everett Transit, while Community Transit operates at roughly 1.2%. Fares are also higher, including for seniors and people with disabilities, who would see costs more than double per ride.

Beyond cost, there is a difference in service. Everett Transit is a locally run system that responds directly to community needs, from emergency shuttles during road closures to supporting residents displaced by fires or disasters. These community-driven responses are possible because the system is city-operated and focused on Everett.

Everett Transit also provides broader access to paratransit, including for seniors without qualifying disabilities when transit is their only option.

If this decision will impact what residents pay and how they access essential services, then Everett residents deserve the right to vote on it.

Kara Chapman

Everett