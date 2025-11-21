No Kings rally: Kids say darndest things

At Snohomish’s very large and very peaceful No Kings rally there was a small child about 5 years old with a sign that she had obviously made herself. Even someone as shameless as Donald Trump could not possibly have accused her in one of his unhinged rants of being a paid terrorist.

With the piercing honesty of a child coupled with obvious intelligence and a precocious way with words she had written the perfect description of the self-proclaimed most wonderful king/leader of the western world, “Trump is a poopy head.”

Candace Jarrett

Snohomish