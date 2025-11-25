Holiday Gifts for Gardeners

With the holiday season now in full swing and Christmas just around the corner, the season of giving is upon us. Friends and family will surely be craving some gardening goodies for the holidays; like vibrant plants, useful supplies, garden art and trendy trinkets to use now and into the future. Simply put, all gardeners big or small, young or old, experienced or novice, deserve some gardening love for the holidays. I encourage you to pause and contemplate all of the wonderful things your garden gives you, along with ways you could perhaps respond in kind. Giving to any garden is beyond rewarding, and sharing the love of gardening with kids, your neighbor, a co-worker, friends and family is simultaneously both thoughtful and practical. Creating and then fostering that shared bond we have through gardening, the outdoors, and nature in general, is beyond important to all of our futures.

For this holiday season, here are a few things I might ponder when brainstorming for gardening gifts…

Plants, plants, and more plants please: Whether for inside or outside, a living, breathing plant is sure to please. There are so many cool and unique botanical treasures to enjoy, even over the winter. Many outdoor gems like Daphne, Sweet Box (Sarcococca), Chinese Paper Bush (Edgeworthia), Camellias, Witch Hazel (Hamamelis) and so many more bloom in the winter, some of which offer fragrance as a bonus. Perhaps a nice tree like a Japanese Maple, Magnolia or Dogwood is more suitable. Another perfect plant gift choice continues to be any and all cultivars of Lenten Rose (Hellebores) – delightful winter blooming perennials that are both evergreen and shade tolerant.

Speaking of plants, find your inner Zen with a bonsai: Excellent bonsai specimens can be found as gifts, for growing either indoors or outdoors. There a number of useful choices for either location, but speak with an expert when choosing to make sure that you get the right plant for the right place. I might even suggest making your own, or even gifting one as a Christmas project to some extent. Pick out a cool pot, some organic Bonsai soil, copper wire, a suitable plant and off you go! Maybe even a useful tool or two could add to the fun. Cultivating a bonsai can be most rewarding – a little companion that you can watch over and help to grow and mature. For outdoors, consider a cool little “twisty” pine tree, or perhaps one of my favorite Japanese maples called ‘Mini Maple’, or a prehistoric Ginkgo tree, or even a striking Cotoneaster lit up with berries over the holidays – all are sure to please. For indoors, Juniper is an absolute no brainer, in fact this one could go inside or out depending on where it was sourced. Money trees (Pachira aquatica) offer unique foliage and can found braided or as a single stump. The special Ginseng Fig (Ficus retusa) will bring you some tropical vibes (think of your very own banyan tree) and each one is unique to boot. There are tons of other options for both inside and out, so show some style and learn some patience. Wax on, wax off… or in this case branch on, branch off!

For Junior Apprentice Gardeners: Speaking as a proud Dad of two great sons, it is always fun (and challenging) to get the kids away from their screens and spark some interest in outdoor activities. Smaller scale tools work nicely for young ones, as do appropriately sized gloves. Fun and frivolous watering cans make great gifts as well, encouraging them to care for their plants both inside and out. Perhaps a penguin works, maybe a duck or frog, a wiener dog or even an elephant can catch that little ones fancy. Seed starting is another fascinating activity for littler ones, so some easy packets and supplies could make a lovely shared project, time spent together preparing for spring.

Garden Art for the outdoor spaces: If you shop around, there are some incredibly fun and whimsical goodies than can be added to any garden. A striking piece of durable statuary, whether large or small, allows you to personalize your gift to some extent. A nice bird bath will both add impact to their garden and help out our local feathered friends. Perhaps some rustic metal is more in order, like a fun trellis, arbor or topiary to add to the landscape. There are many avenues to travel down the road to garden art, explore your options and find something unique that your loved one would appreciate.

Useful tools to make the gardener’s job easier: Having the right tool for the right job is essential, and to take it a step further, sometimes old versions of tools just simply need to be replaced by modern versions. A new sharpener to keep those pruners tidy is an absolute must, and the model KS-06 from Zenport Industries in super useful and only $15. Stocking stuffer anyone? A super sharp Root Slayer shovel from Radius tools is another must have. I always wield my Hori Hori knife for many uses, or even what they call a “soil knife” (also from Radius) these days. A new pocket saw, quality trowel, forged bypass pruners, seed starting tray, warm and dry work gloves… I could go on and on with examples. The point is simply this, gardeners both need and love great tools, so assess what is required and look for the perfect ones to help.

The no brainer gift card: Perhaps you are not sure what your gardening friend or relative desires. Speaking as a male for a moment, sometimes we are not the most imaginative givers, so obtaining a gift card from your local garden center allows the receiver to grab anything they like. This has been safe for me personally, and I am sure anyone who loves to garden will sincerely appreciate one in any denomination.

There are countless other possibilities to be found at local garden centers. Artsy rain chains (yes, it rains here) or wind chimes (yes, it blows here) are super fun. Gardeners love pots, so maybe even a lovely frost proof outdoor pot will pop in their garden, both catching their fancy and bringing a wide holiday smile. Look around, think outside of the box and you will find both simple and extravagant gift options everywhere!

The holiday season is officially upon us, so let the festive frivolities of the season commence with family and friends! I encourage you to check your list, perhaps even twice, and start shopping for both your garden and for your gardening friends. Make Santa proud and put some thought into some new gardening goodies. Online shopping continues to tempt us all, but try to support local business when you can as your support means a lot more to them than it does to huge corporations. Unique flavors of yard art, useful tools, organic soils, quality fertilizers, vibrant plants and so much more can be found at your local garden centers this time of year. I think I may ask for a simple truckload of compost for Christmas, the perfect gift for everything in my garden. Since Christmas is also my Birthday, perhaps a fabulous new glazed container for my patio? Another Japanese Maple to play with? More perennials for my pollinator gardens? Perhaps my wife or sons will read this and take away some of these subtle hints. I will keep my fingers and toes crossed, and yes I have been a good boy this year… I think.

I sincerely wish you a wonderful and safe holiday season and may that sleigh land safely on the roof and leave you some exceptional gardening treasures.

Trevor Cameron is a Certified Professional Horticulturist (CPH) and serves as General Manager for Sunnyside Nursery in Marysville, WA. He can be reached at sunnysidenursery@msn.com.