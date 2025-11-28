Congress can restore vital aid programs

Congress shows that it can take action as it passes a bill to release the Epstein files.

The Speaker of the House said: “None of us want to go on record and in any way be accused of not being for maximum transparency.” What about quick action to restore the safety net programs to full strength, or do they want to go on record of increasing hunger and homelessness?

The SNAP program cuts are doing that right now, as are the health insurance cuts. This is the current situation, but Congress can turn this around in the new budget they need to pass. Why not thank Reps. Rick Larsen and Suzan DelBene, along with Sens. Patty Murray and Maria Cantwell for defending these programs and fighting for strengthening the safety net programs. Our voices matter, speak up for the millions of Americans that are choosing between food, rent, and health care.

Willie Dickerson

Snohomish