State football semifinal preview: Experts pick winners

In just a few days, a handful of football teams will be immortalized as state champions.

There will be parades, and trophies in school hallways will memorialize the accomplishments forever.

It’s not quite as glamorous as winning The Daily Herald’s prep picks title, but a state championship is quite a feat.

Two local teams remain in contention and will play in state semifinal games Saturday. Winners of Saturday’s game will earn a spot in state title games, set for Dec. 6 at Husky Stadium in Seattle.

In Class 4A action, Graham-Kapowsin visits Lake Stevens at 4 p.m. Be sure to tune into KRKO 1380 AM radio at 3:30 p.m. to hear Tom Lafferty’s call of the game.

Read The Herald’s preview of that game HERE.

Archbishop Murphy hosts Anacortes, 2 p.m. at Goddard Stadium in Everett.

Read The Herald’s preview of that game HERE.

Archbishop Murphy beat Anacortes 43-7 on Oct. 10. A lot can change for football teams over seven weeks. This game may be slightly closer, but it’s hard to imagine the outcome being in question when the fourth quarter begins.

The 4A matchup between Lake Stevens and Graham-Kapowsin sets up as a wild game that could hit a hundred combined points. The playmaking ability of Lake Stevens quarterback Blake Moser could be the difference on Saturday. Last team with the ball, however, may well be the one heading to Husky Stadium.

Meanwhile, Prep Sport Weekly Co-Host Steve Willits has taken a two-game lead ahead of me in the prep picks standings by compiling a record of 152-28. I’d hoped he’d take some chances and pick a couple of upsets this week, but I will not question his bravery. All three of our experts like the local teams’ chances this week, so it looks like I won’t be joining Lafferty in the prep picks basement quite yet.

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Here are the picks for Week 13 of the high school football season from the experts:

Aaron Coe | Herald Sports Editor

Lake Stevens over Graham-Kapowsin

Archbishop Murphy over Anacortes

Last week’s record: 4-0

Season record: 150-36

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Tom Lafferty | KRKO Radio

Lake Stevens over Graham-Kapowsin

Archbishop Murphy over Anacortes

Last week’s record: 4-0

Season record: 148-38

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Steve Willits | Co-Host Prep Sports Weekly

Lake Stevens over Graham-Kapowsin

Archbishop Murphy over Anacortes

Last week’s record: 4-0

Season record: 152-34